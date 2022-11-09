Alpine Might Come to the U.S. Market, Says Renault CEO Luca de Meo

Renault controls Alpine since 1973. Due to mismanagement, Alpine had to close up shop in 1995. Renault eventually resurrected the French marque in 2017 with the introduction of the A110, a rear-wheel-drive sports car featuring the 1.8-liter turbocharged four-pot engine of the Megane RS.
Renault also renamed its Formula 1 team Alpine for the 2021 season. Going forward, Alpine will serve as the French automaker’s performance arm. No fewer than five all-electric models are in the pipeline, including an electric sports car that features A110-inspired exterior styling cues.
Alpine has also pledged to make only electric vehicles from 2026, which is an expected outcome of the EU7 emission standard. Be that as it may, the bean counters at Renault are well aware that one other thing has to be addressed in order for Alpine to become a profitable standalone brand.
Speaking to Automotive News Europe, big kahuna Luca de Meo acknowledged that he’s eyeing more customers for Alpine, including customers from North America. The problem is, Renault left the U.S. market in 1992 when the badge-engineered Eagle Premier was dropped by Chrysler due to poor sales. Questionable nameplates such as Le Car also need to be mentioned, along with poor build quality across the board.
Renault once controlled the American Motors Corporation, only to sell it to Chrysler in 1987, one year after Renault chairman Georges Besse was assassinated by a member of an extremist group. Besse intended to introduce the Renault Alpine GTA in the United States in 1987, but as fate would have it, his successor and the board decided to cancel the rollout.
Alpine is expected to break even in 2026, and come 2030, they’re expected to reach an operating margin of more than 10 percent. Be that as it may, Alpine hasn’t made any predictions in regard to sales volumes.
1,710 examples of the great-handling A110 were sold in the first half of 2022 worldwide. Given these figures and Alpine’s upcoming products, does Alpine have a chance of hitting it big in markets such as the U.S.?
Alpine has also pledged to make only electric vehicles from 2026, which is an expected outcome of the EU7 emission standard. Be that as it may, the bean counters at Renault are well aware that one other thing has to be addressed in order for Alpine to become a profitable standalone brand.
Speaking to Automotive News Europe, big kahuna Luca de Meo acknowledged that he’s eyeing more customers for Alpine, including customers from North America. The problem is, Renault left the U.S. market in 1992 when the badge-engineered Eagle Premier was dropped by Chrysler due to poor sales. Questionable nameplates such as Le Car also need to be mentioned, along with poor build quality across the board.
Renault once controlled the American Motors Corporation, only to sell it to Chrysler in 1987, one year after Renault chairman Georges Besse was assassinated by a member of an extremist group. Besse intended to introduce the Renault Alpine GTA in the United States in 1987, but as fate would have it, his successor and the board decided to cancel the rollout.
Alpine is expected to break even in 2026, and come 2030, they’re expected to reach an operating margin of more than 10 percent. Be that as it may, Alpine hasn’t made any predictions in regard to sales volumes.
1,710 examples of the great-handling A110 were sold in the first half of 2022 worldwide. Given these figures and Alpine’s upcoming products, does Alpine have a chance of hitting it big in markets such as the U.S.?