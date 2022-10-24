Fernando Alonso Gets 30-Second Penalty Post-Race, Dropped Out of Points

Fernando Alonso surprised everyone when he was still able to drive his car after that dramatic crash with Lance Stroll. But, although he finished P7, he got a 30-second penalty post-race, dropping him out of points.
The U.S. Grand Prix gave us so many great moments to talk about. Whether it was Sebastian Vettel’s duel with Kevin Magnussen in the last few turns, Lewis Hamilton being the closest to winning his first Grand Prix this season, or Leclerc and Verstappen’s duel, the race had everything.
Including a few dramatic crashes. It all started with Carlos Sainz getting hit by George Russell right after the start of the race, pushing him out of the Grand Prix. Then it was Bottas, who lost the back end in Turn 17. Not long after the Safety Car retired, it had to return to the track, because Fernando Alonso got into a car crash with his future teammate, Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll.
And what a crash it was! The Spaniard was partially launched up into the air, later barely hitting the barrier, before returning to the race as if nothing happened. His car seemed still incredibly stable, although it eventually lost one of its mirrors on the way.
The crash didn’t stop Alonso from continuing the race and finishing in P7. However, things didn’t stay this way.
After the race, Haas protested against both Alonso’s unstable car and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez’s, which suffered a front wing endplate damage at the beginning of the race.
Stewarts allowed Perez to continue the race, but Alonso’s Alpine was deemed to have been in an “unsafe condition,” Formula 1 reports. Therefore, he received a 30-second post-race penalty. That made him drop out of points, moving from P7 to P15.
Alpine, meanwhile, opted to protest the verdict, saying: “BWT Alpine F1 Team is disappointed to receive a post-race time penalty for Car #14 from today’s United States Grand Prix, which unfortunately means Fernando moves to outside the points-paying positions.” It claimed that the car “remained structurally safe,” and that “FIA has the right to black and orange flag a car during the race, […], on this occasion, they assessed the car and decided not to action the flag.”
UPDATED TOP 10— Formula 1 (@F1) October 24, 2022
Following Fernando Alonso's post-race penalty, here's how we finished in Texas#USGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/WI0qAs1p46