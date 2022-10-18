Match Your Alpine A110 R With the New €9,000 X Lapierre Bicycle

If you surfed the web in search of live pics from the 2022 Paris Motor Show and paid attention to the Alpine stand, then you have probably noticed one bicycle on display.
It is named the Aircode DRS Alpine and came to life as part of a collaboration between the Renault-owned car brand, and Lapierre, a bike maker founded in 1946 in Dijon, present in more than 40 countries worldwide, with over 130,000 products sold so far, and dozens of victories in various competitions.
As we already told you, this new high-end model sits under the spotlight at Alpine’s stand at the 2022 Paris Motor Show, symbolizing the partnership of the two companies. Moreover, it is also tied to the new Alpine A110 R, as just like the sports car, it has lightweight credentials, highlighted by the full carbon fiber components, in the fork, downtube, and seat tube.
The Matte Racing Blue paint finish, and emblems in Deep Black, further tie it to the A110 R, and much like its automotive equivalent, hypothetically speaking, of course, it’s not exactly a bargain. As a matter of fact, the French company says that it will cost €9,000, including tax, which equals to $8,805 at today’s exchange rates. Production of the Aircode DRS Alpine will be capped at 110 units, and it will be available in selected Lapierre shops from October 24. Deliveries will commence early next year.
Fans of the Alpine brand visiting the automotive event in France’s capital city will also get to see other fresh products on display. The Alpenglow Concept, with its exotic futuristic looks, and hydrogen drivetrain, sits under the spotlight in Paris, next to the aforementioned A110 R, and the A110 E-ternite, an all-electric prototype capable of hitting 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.5 seconds, aided by the 239 hp and 221 lb-ft (300 Nm) of torque available on tap.
