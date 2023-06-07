Eyewear Giant Develops Lenses That Reduce Eye Fatigue in All Driving Conditions

Your eyes can quickly get fatigued when driving, especially when dealing with low-light conditions. To tackle this issue, Shamir Optical Industry is launching its new Shamir Driver Intelligence lenses, designed to make driving safer, more comfortable, and more visually clear.
Shamir Optical Industry is a developer of optical lenses, part of EssilorLuxottica, the eyewear giant with renowned brands such as Ray-Ban and Oakley in its portfolio. Lots of research and development went into creating these new lenses, including measurements using elements of artificial intelligence (AI) and trials with everyday and professional drivers.
The brand analyzed head movement and eye-tracking data to understand and predict driver visual behavior, intending to create a lens solution adapted to individual needs and all driving conditions. The product caters to all types of drivers, whether it's a commuter or a race car driver. In fact, Shamir's optical performance partner is BWT Alpine F1 Team – the team's drivers provided feedback regarding how to improve the products. The partnership with Alpine also made a significant contribution to Shamir's data set.
The measurements with pro and everyday drivers have led to a truly extensive data set. To be specific, around 14 million gaze points were collected. Moreover, 200 driving scenarios were researched, and studies were done on 80 vehicle types with drivers of almost every age and gender, the company explained.
Shamir identified that drivers are confronted with lots of visual challenges on the road, such as sudden changes in conditions and constantly changing light intensities from the sun, streetlamps, or oncoming headlights. What's more, drivers keep switching their focus from the vehicle interior to the distant road, and the un-car digital screen displays only add to the eye fatigue.
The company conducted a survey in 2016 with multifocal wearers aged 46-79. 70% were involved in indoor occupations/office work, while 93% drove one to two hours per day. The results showed that one in five drivers suffer from eye fatigue, and 25% of drivers have trouble focusing quickly on varying distances.
Shamir Driver intelligence is provided as a set of two pairs of glass: "Sun" for daylight and "Moon" for nighttime driving. Moreover, it's available as Single or Progressive Vision. The "Sun" lens features an advanced filter that enhances color perception, so everything appears more vivid – it's similar to the effect of F1 racing helmet visors. Customers can choose between four tints. Regardless of which one they opt for, the anti-reflective coating will decrease the sun's glare.
The "Moon" version boasts a clear lens designed for low-light conditions and nighttime driving. Furthermore, it has a visual age-based myopic shift, which enhances low-light sharpness while reducing visual noise. The result is less eye fatigue and improved drivers' reaction times.
Shamir Driver Intelligence will be available in Europe starting in July fat Shamir optical outlet partners. The product will hit the Asia-Pacific and North America markets in August.
