NXTWEAR S: The XR Glasses that Can Turn Your Daily Commute Into an Epic Ride

The daily commute is that necessary evil that most working adults and school kids can't work their way around. It's entirely up to us to make it more enjoyable or more fun, turning it either into a chance to contribute less to the daily pollution and lead a healthier life or to catch up on some of our favorite shows, work, or light reading.
The daily commute can be an excellent opportunity for whatever, is what we're saying. Life in the big city (or even in a smaller one, if you think about it) means at least one dead hour caught in traffic as you make your way to and from work or school if you're not biking, walking, or using any other two-wheeler to move about. But what if it could be not dead? Think in terms of more entertaining, more productive, more relaxing, not the zombie-flavored type of not dead. That's what TCL RayNeo is going for.
TCL RayNeo is a relatively new but already-established name on the market of AR (augmented reality), developing consumer hardware, software, and applications. If the name rings a familiar bell, it's because it's incubated by TCL Electronics, a heavyweight consumer electronics maker with 40 years of experience in everything from TVs to smartphones. On the AR market, TCL RayNeo stands out for the NXTWEAR range of XR (extended reality) glasses – the latest of which is the NXTWEAR S, a model launched in late 2022 on crowdfunding and currently gearing up for international release.
The connection between this pair of glasses and the daily commute is the promise from TCL that NXTWEAR S will turn your daily commute "into an epic ride," and to do so by means of putting the cinematic experience on the bridge of your nose, including crisp colors and immersive sound. It's the benefit of a large-screen entertainment center in a much more compact and lightweight form factor, which makes watching content on your smartphone look positively ancient. Color us interested!
The NXTWEAR S is a pair of smart glasses with a 16:9, 60Hz Sony FHD Micro OLED 1080p panel for each eye, which is the equivalent of a 130-inch display at a distance of 4 meters (13.2 feet). The ultra-large virtual screen comes with switch modes for 2D viewing at a 1920 x 1080 resolution and 3D viewing at 3840 x 1080 for the most immersive experience.
To that same end, the integrated stereo, open-ear speakers deliver "ultra-rich" sound and "perfect" bass, but also a privacy "whisper mode" that uses advanced acoustic phase cancellation to prevent sound leakage. In simpler words, this makes the XR glasses perfect for your lunch break or, as mentioned above, for the daily commute on public transport, ride-sharing, or other forms of car-sharing, where you won't be bothering others.
The NXTWEAR S comes with compatibility for over 100 Android and Windows devices through the USB-C connection, smart devices through a magnetic pogo-pin connector, and iOS devices with an adapter. Whatever your choice for entertainment, whether a game console, computer, or laptop, you can turn it into a more immersive and thrilling experience.
The glasses come with a special magnetic frame you can fit with prescription corrective lenses for users who have myopia or astigmatism and wear seeing glasses on a daily basis. That requires a trip to the optician at your expense. The box includes three different pairs of front lenses with different levels of transmission for different sunlight environments, also with a magnetic attachment mechanism.
After the successful crowdfunding campaign, which also doubled as a sort of testbed that led to a series of upgrades, the NXTWEAR S XR Glasses are coming to all markets at an MRSP of $449. Orders are underway at a discounted price of $399.
As of the time of press, the NXTWEAR range has already raked in several industry awards, including the IDG Most Innovative Product distinction for the AIR model and the Best Connected Consumer Device Award at MWC's Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO) 2023 for the S model. That's the same one coming to international markets starting next month.
Applicability is not limited to just that, of course: whenever and wherever you have time to kill, you can kill it productively or in a fun way, catching up on work or entertainment, whether games or movies. If you're on a long-haul flight, extended road trips, lazy nights in the back of your van, or wherever you might be, these glasses are designed as the perfect companion.
The S model is smaller and sleeker than its predecessor, with TCL RayNeo describing it as "stylish and comfy," made with skin-friendly materials that allow for long wear without strain. The low weight of the product helps with that, too: the glasses are just 85 grams (3 oz), to which you add another 30 grams (1 oz) when you attach the USB-C cable.
