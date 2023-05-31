BMW's "Electric AI Canvas" Will Feature AI-Created Animations Projected on the New i5 EV

Everyone is talking about AI nowadays, whether it's ChatGPT, the integration of artificial intelligence in vehicles, or AI-created art. Keeping up with current trends, BMW will unveil "The Electric AI Canvas," with the new all-electric BMW i5 in the spotlight, at Art Basel in Basel 2023.
Art Basel is an international modern and contemporary art show bringing together 284 galleries and over 4,000 artists from across the globe. The 2023 edition will take place in Basel, Switzerland, from June 12 to 18.
"The Electric AI Canvas" is an extension of the entirely virtual work "The Ultimate AI Masterpiece." The BMW i5 will be transformed into a dynamic canvas of generative art, featuring works by contemporary artists Kohei Nawa, Erin N. Mack, Koo Jiyoon, Esther Mahlangu, and Bin Woo Hyuk. Besides exhibiting the work, BMW will also serve as a global partner for the event, providing VIP car service.
In collaboration with creative technologists Nathan Shipley and Gary Yeh, custom intelligence-generated animations are developed utilizing AI models trained on a curated dataset of works from renowned contemporary artists. You might wonder, "But how does AI actually know what to create?" Well, the technology is built upon a foundational model trained from more than 50,000 images spanning 900 years of art history. New abstract animations are generated based on learned styles from contemporary and classical art. They're then projected onto the BMW i5.
For "The Electric AI Canvas," Nvidia's AI architecture StyleGAN was used to evoke various artistic styles and come up with abstract evolving animations. After training a base model to represent art in general, StyleGAN was further trained based on works from the participating contemporary artists. Given that AI in artmaking has sparked controversy, this approach showcases how the technology can support artists and amplify their artistic visions. Moreover, Nathan Shipley explained that they wanted to explore how the results change when different parameters of the algorithms are changed.
Gary Yeh explained that the digital art medium is often disconnected by nature from the physical world, and the art show is an exciting opportunity for visitors to experience digital art via animations that unfold in front of their eyes. Mirrors amplify and reflect the animations, further immersing the viewer in the experience.
Besides promoting the new i5 EV, this exhibit continues the German automaker's engagement in crucial dialogues regarding technology and art in the AI era and how AI can serve as a creative tool. Furthermore, "The Electric AI Canvas" is a testament to BMW's dedication to human-centered technology and sustainability.
The BMW i5 will be available in two versions: eDrive40 and the M60 xDrive. According to the company, a third powertrain configuration will be released next year. In the United States, the eDrive40's pricing will start at $67,795, while the range-topping M60 xDrive will cost $85,095.
