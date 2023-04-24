This Vehicle Project Was Created With the Use of AI, and the Results Are Awe-Inspiring

Something I like to do on weekends is exploring all that the design world has to offer. In doing so, I ran across a set of renderings that has me thinking about the future and where things are going. For instance, the Motorcycle Ai project by Muhammed Sherwan has me wondering if designers will have jobs in the not-so-distant future.
Folks, Motorcycle Ai, is nothing more than the title for a project that includes several vehicular designs based on two wheels. There's a four-wheeler in there too, but meh. However, the beauty of this project is that it was completed with the help of AI, particularly Midjourney. Now, I'm not entirely sure how much of this is human and how much is AI, but if things carry on like this, we could be facing an AI takeover. Something like that whole "Skynet" idea from The Terminator. Just kidding.
Personally, I was attracted to this project based on nothing more than the sheer fluidity and geometry of the renderings and then, the madness, the utter madness which we are perceiving. Hell, some of the rides don't even look like they could move, but these are nothing more than works of art, so take them as such.
Starting with the very first machine in Muhammed's list, that black and gold motorcycle. My first impression was that I was looking at nothing more than a hubless bike with tires hugging "floating" rims. Inside said rims, either the AI and/or the artist went to town expressing fluid shapes and lines or downright sharp and choppy bits like those seen at the rear. Once we start to factor in this golden beast's body, dreams will surely be sparked. In short, I find this work absolutely inspiring. I could see such a ride in some animated flick.
The remaining motorcycle designs are sportier in the sense that shapes resemble those found on race-worthy two-wheelers. But they each have their own traits, so if you're looking for inspiration, there's plenty to be had.
To my surprise, while inspiring my dreams through Muhammed's works, I also ran across a kind of two-wheeler that's close to my heart, the bicycle. At least, the prominent figures are those of a bicycle. Still, it seems like AI is at a stage where the lines between real and fiction, and functionality and art, are somewhat blurred. For example, the first "bicycle" I could make out is that yellow and red machine. The one without the handlebars. I'm still trying to figure out just how someone would ride it.
Other bikes do make a tad more sense. You may have noticed the white design with a black front wheel. Looking closely at it and comparing it to other real machines, it comes across as strikingly similar to a track bike. A high and lifted seat would place a rider in a head-first position, and the smooth and aerodynamic body and rear construction is also a feature found on track-destined trinkets. Some problems do exist with this design, like, what would we be holding onto? Are we meant to put our hands into that bulbous body at the front? If so, talk about optimized airflow!
The final cycle I explored was the white and yellow one. This rendering is something right in the middle of a bicycle and motorcycle. Why do I say this? There are no pedals, but we can see a chain, and the body has this whole motorcycle feel to it, but the wheels and tires are as slim as cycling slicks for road use. It even looks like there might be a mid-mounted motor on this contraption.
Now, I saved the best for last for you car lovers. I'm talking about that roadster-like four-wheeler we see dressed in black and gold livery. Again, long and flowing lines define this design, but I can't shake the fact that the front of this artwork looks a tad like an Alfa Romeo Giulia, although exaggerated. Did you notice the Acura-style headlights? Take a look at that rear end!
Sure, we will never see such machines driving down our streets, mainly because AI doesn't seem to understand just what it takes to make something functional, but to inspire, that it does very well! Still, I can't shake the question of where this tech will be in five to ten years.
Another beefy and wicked motorcycle I want to shed light upon is that gold and chrome machine. While shapes aren't that well-defined, the overall lines and geometry still make me drool a bit. A massive engine compartment only fuels that low-riding bodywork. A relatively narrow seat further contrasts the bulky guts. At the front, a touring-like fender sits above the wheel, but the rear is all chopper.
Up next, and the reason why I stated that AI is at a stage where functionality and art are inseparable, that two-wheeler integrated into its surrounding architecture. Here, too, the shape of a bicycle is predominant, and what I enjoyed most about this artwork are the long, curved, and flowing lines. The front also showcases a figure resembling a bull bar.
