KTM 690 Daisy Duke Is One Menacing Presence, Doesn’t Bow to Any Particular Style

Were you or I lucky enough to take this beast for a spin, we’d probably experience something along the lines of pure riding pleasure.
Having been built when Federal Moto (FM) still operated as two separate entities, this wild KTM 690 Duke comes courtesy of brothers Mike and Peter Muller from Chicago. The project dates back to 2016, and you’ll find it rather tricky to pinpoint what genre it falls into. Heck, we’re still trying to figure that out ourselves, but there’s definitely a supermoto vibe about this specimen’s aesthetic.
The Federal duo started with a 2013 variant of KTM’s lineup, aiming to give it an entirely new look while retaining the ability to have it returned to its stock configuration. Aside from the fuel tank, every piece of factory bodywork has been removed, as were things like the OEM seat, subframe, and lighting equipment.
With the donor taken apart, the Mullers proceeded to build a new subframe that would bolt to the original mounting points. Atop the custom tubing lies a svelte solo seat, wearing a mixture of black leather and suede upholstery that looks the part. There’s an Antigravity lithium-ion battery hidden below the seat padding, and rear-end lighting duties are managed by a bright LED strip incorporating both taillight and blinker functions.
FM chose to retain the bike’s standard fuel tank, while parts such as the brakes and suspension have also been kept in play. We really can’t blame the guys for this, though, as the 690 Duke offers top-shelf running gear and outstanding handling characteristics straight out of the box. The gas tank got tweaked ever so slightly, then it received a stunning layer of white paint.
As for the funky decals, they depict the very first logo used by KTM, which had only been around for a year back in 1953. For irreproachable grip on the asphalt and some mild off-roading capability, the motorcycle saw its wheels wrapped in Metzeler Tourance rubber. Moreover, you’ll see bespoke fenders on both ends, with the front one sitting nice and high beneath the lower triple clamp.
Further up, Federal Moto installed a menacing twin-headlight setup using custom-made brackets, while the stock handlebar was replaced with an aftermarket substitute from Renthal. This module comes equipped with a stealthy pair of Biltwell grips and a single bar-end mirror on the right-hand side. Last but not least, we arrive at mods performed by FM in the powertrain department.
On the intake side of things, one may find a cylindrical K&N air filter occupying the space between the subframe tubes. The new inhaler is complemented by a handmade exhaust system whose header sports titanium heat wrap. Following the project’s completion, Peter and Mike decided to nickname their two-wheeled stunner Daisy Duke. We’ve got no idea how much their customer was charged, though, as FM didn’t make any pricing information public.
