2023 KTM 390 Adventure Gets More Off-Roady With Spoked Wheel Edition

Bike makers across the world have a habit of releasing updated versions of their most high-profile products each year. Most of the time, we get only new paint choices and some other minor tweaks, because there's really no way to change something significant on a motorcycle year over year. But in the case of the 2023 KTM 390 Adventure we're here to discuss now, the changes are somewhat more important, and they involve its wheels.
This week, the Austrian company released details on the upgraded travel and adventure ride machine, and the first things that catch the eye are the wheels. They are sized 19 inches at the front and 17 inches at the rear, and wrapped in Continental TKC 70 tires. Their most important features, however, are the many spokes that shoot out from the black anodized aluminum rims.
KTM went down this path out of the need to give its riders more off-roading capabilities, including over rougher terrain, and more comfort while moving over larger bumps. Also, they look quite good too.
The engine of the bike remains the same 4-stroke 373cc unit, boasting twin overhead camshafts and rated at 44 hp and 37 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. It draws fuel from a 14.5-liter (3.8 gallons) tank and is controlled by means of a 46 mm throttle body and slipper clutch.
Equipment-wise, the 2023 KTM 390 Adventure offers the same technologies we know from previous incarnations, including ride-by-wire, traction control, and cornering ABS. The ABS system also has an off-road component, being disengaged on the rear wheel and reduced on the front one. A separate OFFROAD mode allows more slip for the rear wheel.
KTM rides out there, this one too uses WP APEX suspension system and Brembo braking hardware.
Visually, a few minor nips and tucks were performed here and there, with some body elements “angled to protect zones of the bike and thrust the rider into full-control stance.” A new color scheme, inspired by the brand’s racing history, has been added to the bike, but it’s not all that different from what KTM usually offers: a play of black and orange or, alternatively, blue and orange.
Fully loaded (meaning with a full tank), but with no rider in the saddle, the 2023 KTM 390 Adventure weighs 172 kg (379 pounds), making it easy to control in some of the trickiest circumstances.
The new model is already listed by KTM on its websites, but in order to get info about pricing, contacting your local dealer is the best way to go. Keep in mind the 390 Adventure is offered both in the spoked wheels edition we discussed here and in a variant wearing the standard cast wheels.
KTM went down this path out of the need to give its riders more off-roading capabilities, including over rougher terrain, and more comfort while moving over larger bumps. Also, they look quite good too.
The engine of the bike remains the same 4-stroke 373cc unit, boasting twin overhead camshafts and rated at 44 hp and 37 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. It draws fuel from a 14.5-liter (3.8 gallons) tank and is controlled by means of a 46 mm throttle body and slipper clutch.
Equipment-wise, the 2023 KTM 390 Adventure offers the same technologies we know from previous incarnations, including ride-by-wire, traction control, and cornering ABS. The ABS system also has an off-road component, being disengaged on the rear wheel and reduced on the front one. A separate OFFROAD mode allows more slip for the rear wheel.
KTM rides out there, this one too uses WP APEX suspension system and Brembo braking hardware.
Visually, a few minor nips and tucks were performed here and there, with some body elements “angled to protect zones of the bike and thrust the rider into full-control stance.” A new color scheme, inspired by the brand’s racing history, has been added to the bike, but it’s not all that different from what KTM usually offers: a play of black and orange or, alternatively, blue and orange.
Fully loaded (meaning with a full tank), but with no rider in the saddle, the 2023 KTM 390 Adventure weighs 172 kg (379 pounds), making it easy to control in some of the trickiest circumstances.
The new model is already listed by KTM on its websites, but in order to get info about pricing, contacting your local dealer is the best way to go. Keep in mind the 390 Adventure is offered both in the spoked wheels edition we discussed here and in a variant wearing the standard cast wheels.