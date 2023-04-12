Awe-Inspiring BMW R65 Type 10B Injects Custom Simplicity Into Classic Airhead DNA

In today’s custom motorcycle world, one-offs revolving around Motorrad’s vintage R lineup are not at all uncommon. However, few look as good as the Type 10B.
We’re suckers for custom bikes that really nail the less-is-more approach, and you’ll find no shortage of such entities throughout Auto Fabrica’s build archive. Their portfolio is home to more than 30 projects, every single one of which is truly phenomenal in its own right. Now, there are a couple of platforms the British shop seems to be particularly keen on – the Yamaha SR lineup and old-school Bavarian airheads.
The specimen we’re about to look at was built a few years back using a 1980 BMW R65, and subsequently nicknamed Type 10B in keeping with Auto Fabrica’s nomenclature. As always, Gazmend and Bujar Muharremi began by taking the donor apart and cleaning up its skeleton. Along with the stock bodywork, they removed any frame tabs that would later become redundant, as well as the original subframe.
A handmade substitute replaces the latter, supporting a new, svelte-looking saddle upholstered in black suede. Peek at the rearmost tip, and you’ll spot an LED taillight mounted right below the seat, with its underside being enshrouded in a custom-built aluminum plate. All this hardware rests on a single-sided swingarm and an aftermarket shock absorber from Hagon’s inventory, which is appropriately complemented by modern fork internals up north.
Speaking of the motorcycle’s front end, one may notice a thoroughly upgraded braking system with fresh discs and four-piston Brembo calipers. Those 18-inch cast alloy wheels seem to originate from a BMW R80 – the same bike which donated the Type 10B’s gas tank. The fuel chamber was topped with a minimalistic filler cap and an understated, yet stylish coat of silver paint from Ferrari’s color palette.
Right, let’s return to the northernmost section for a minute. Auto Fabrica’s experts installed a bespoke front fender they’ve crafted in-house, while the standard R65 headlight got replaced with a state-of-the-art LED module. Discreet turn signals complete the lighting package at both ends, and they’re all connected to a new wiring harness.
A VAPE ignition setup and several Motogadget items comprise the other electrical upgrades you’ll find here. Moving on to the powertrain side of things, the bike’s 45-hp, 649cc boxer-twin was subjected to a complete overhaul inside out. Its airbox has been discarded in favor of foam filters, but the pièce de résistance is obviously the exhaust system.
Shaped out of stainless-steel in Auto Fabrica’s signature style, the two-into-two pipework snakes its way back to a pair of subtle silencers on the right-hand side. Lastly, the Type 10B prides itself with a simplified cockpit that looks absolutely immaculate, and it rides on grippy Avon rubber. Bujar and Gaz haven’t disclosed how much their client Richard paid for this commission, but we reckon that something of a small fortune might be a good guess.
