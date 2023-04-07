Maybach Dual-Tone Feelings: Sand Dunes x Galaxy Dust or Glossy x Matte Black?

Well, well, the good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA and Upland’s (CA) Wrap Legacy LAD have done all Maybach fans pretty darn proud or maybe ready to start running amok crying their outrage, depending on your POV.
In case anyone missed the aftermarket memo about Mercedes-Maybach and its recent story, the tale shows both success and ordeals, depending on the chosen vehicle. For example, the long-running Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which has been around in the current nameplate capacity since 1972 but has deeper roots in other predecessors, couldn’t be prouder of its seventh generation W223 Maybach derivatives, especially the ‘base’ S 580.
That is because the limousine, which is motivated by the M176 bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine and subtly aided by an MHEV system, not only churns out 496 + 20 hp at the touch of the accelerator pedal but also comes out as a darling of the aftermarket realm, at least on the West Coast of the United States. Unlike the recently facelifted Mercedes GLS family, which unfortunately cannot say that anyone has a big passion regarding its Maybach GLS 600 SUV, even if it is significantly more powerful. As such, customized and personalized Maybach GLS units are few and far in between, unlike the Maybach S 580s.
And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have a couple of eloquent examples. The first one stems from the expert yet giddy people at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA, which in their most recent video feature (embedded below) were keen on showcasing a fresh Land Rover Defender 130 brimming with accessories and also waiting on new wheels and tires. They also had a bit of time to showcase a BMW 840i Gran Coupe in a rather unique wrap color that features some nice all-black RDB Wheels to mix and match with the novel attire.
But while we are on the subject of matte stuff, the car that really outshined everything they had posted recently on social media was a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class done in a murdered-out, two-tone glossy and matte black appearance. It also rides on classic MBZ-style RDB wheels to complement the dark and menacing yet elegant personalization tone. Unfortunately, this one does not have a dedicated video feature, or at least not yet.
But maybe all-black is not exactly your cup of tea, so we have the second Maybach S-Class example coming courtesy of Upland, California-based Wrap Legacy LAD (Legacy Auto Design) and their partners over at Anaheim, California’s Savini Wheels. While the RDB S-Class is decidedly understated yet menacing, this one screams for attention, and it probably doesn’t care if it stands out in all the ritzy crowds for either the right or wrong reasons. And those would certainly be the Gloss Galaxy Dust Midnight combined with Gloss Sand Dunes touches, plus the 24-inch Savini aftermarket wheels!
