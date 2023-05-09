Three-Seat Alpine A290 Beta Concept Is One Wild Electric Hot Hatchback

A290 Beta may sound pretty daft, and to be frank, it sure does. But look beyond this rather clinical nameplate, and you'll understand that Alpine has big plans for the series-production version of this fascinating concept vehicle.
First and foremost, why A290 Beta? The A stands for Alpine, the number 2 indicates B segment (a.k.a. subcompact or supermini), 90 refers to the French automaker's lifestyle range, and the Greek letter beta is – in this context – a way of saying work in progress.
4.05 meters long and 1.85 meters wide (that would be 159.4 and 72.8 inches), the concept stands out in the crowd through its three-seat arrangement. Alpine went for a central driving position to appeal to driving enthusiasts and nostalgics who fondly remember the McLaren F1 bedroom posters from their boyhoods.
This car doesn't compete with the V12-powered supercar from the 1990s, but opens a new segment. Alpine's production version of the A290 Beta is expected to arrive in showrooms next year as the first-ever subcompact hot hatchback with electric muscle.
Emphasis on subcompact because Hyundai's long-awaited Ioniq 5 N will debut in July 2023 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The South Korean automaker describes its compact electric vehicle as being a crossover, although we all know that the 2023 model year Ioniq 5 is nothing more than a jacked-up compact hatch with no rear wiper. At least for the time being…
Twinned with the all-electric Renault 5, which is also due in 2024, the A290 is certain to be far more conventional in both exterior and interior design compared to the concept. Alpine refused to say whether the central driving position will be carried over to the production model or not. If the Renault 5 doesn't receive a hot version, chances are that Alpine will keep it classy with a four-/five-seat arrangement in order to attract more customers than a three-seater would.
How large of a lithium-ion battery does it have? That's a secret! How much power does it make on full song? Also a secret, sorry! On the upside, the technically similar Renault 5 is getting 40- and 52-kWh batteries. The latter promises up to 400 kilometers (nearly 250 miles) on the WLTP combined test cycle.
Renault has also confirmed a front-mounted electric motor with 100 kW to its name, meaning 134 horsepower in old money. Alpine did mention two electric motors driving the front wheels of the A290 Beta. Does that mean we're in for an electric hot hatchback with more than 200 ponies at its disposal?
Power isn't all there is to a small and nimble car like the A290 Beta, though. A hot hatchback – be it EV or ICE – needs to put a smile on your face with the way it corners. With two electric motors delivering near-instant torque to the front wheels at the tap of the throttle pedal, you can also expect pretty good acceleration to 100 kilometers per hour. Or – better said – 60 miles per hour if Alpine does bring this fellow to the United States of America.
As a brief refresher, Renault intends to return stateside with the Alpine brand through AutoNation's dealership network. The A290 – or whatever the production model will be called – is the first of three Dream Garage vehicles confirmed by Alpine in January 2021. Based on a shadowy teaser, the remaining two vehicles are a compact-sized crossover and an A110-inspired berlinette.
