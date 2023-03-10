Alpine A110 Targa Reportedly Coming in 2024 With Two-Piece Metal Roof

Designed by Giovanni Michelotti, the A110 was produced between 1963 and 1978 with Renault powerplants. The original variant offered merely 55 horsepower from 956 cubic centimeters, which seems too little for a two-door sports car. On the other hand, remember that the rear-engined berlinette weighs a little over 700 kilograms, namely a little over 1,543 pounds.

13 photos Photo: Alpine / edited