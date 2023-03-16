Alpine A110 San Remo 73 Special Edition Celebrates Rally Glory for Almost $95k

When I was a kid, whenever I heard San Remo, my tone-deaf mind immediately tuned to the musical notes of the iconic Music Festival. Which, by the way, in unrelated news to our ‘San Remo 73’ case, this year already took place at Teatro Ariston Sanremo between February 7 and 11.
It was only later that I found out – after my automotive passion started to get the better of me – that San Remo is also host to a historic rally confrontation every year. And, again by the way, the 2023 calendar for the FIA European Historic Rally Championship continues to include its ‘Storico’ version as the eighth leg of the journey, and one that will take place between October 5 and 7, on asphalt.
Now, back to the ‘San Remo 73’ and its Alpine connection. Unsurprisingly, when we say alpine, we are not referring to any mountainous range, its climate, or its type of goat. Instead, we are, of course, talking about the Société des Automobiles Alpine SAS, universally known by automotive fans and uninitiated alike as Alpine, the French brand of racing and sports cars that has been around since 1955.
Currently a subsidiary of Renault Group, Alpine is most famous for its A110 sports car that was (first) born in 1963 and covered itself in motorsport glory, especially during the 1973 World Rally Championship. So, now it is easy to connect the dots between Alpine, its A110 model – which was reborn as a modern sports car in 2017 – San Remo, and the year 1973. And just to be sure there are no unanswered questions, Alpine has announced that it intends to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its San Remo Rally victory and overall 1973 World Rally Championship manufacturer’s title (their first) with the fresh Alpine A110 San Remo 73 special edition.
Offered in just 200 examples, this limited series will have the order books opened on March 17th, 2023, but it sure is not for the faint of heart. That is because the manufacturer has set a price of €89k (VAT included, luckily), which equates to over $94,513 at the current exchange rate. It does follow in the footsteps of the A110 Tour de Corse 75 from last year, which was even more exclusive (150 units) for way less (almost $81k), so diehard fans probably already know the drill and refrained from starting to run amok crying their outrage at the sight of such an astonishing quotation for a 300-horsepower sports car.
Meanwhile, highlights of the new limited edition do include the Original Caddy Blue paintjob with black roof arches and a crimson carbon fiber roof, plus black and white graphics, and 18-inch Grand Prix Brilliant Blanc wheels for the exterior. The interior, concurrently, has gray-stitched microfiber touches, Sabelt Racing bucket seats, plus the same black and white stripe theme. Cool enough, or just too darn expensive?
