Alpine Racing to the Clouds in June With Their Most Extreme A110 Ever

After a very non-revealing teaser last week, Alpine has now stepped forward, and they unveiled their new A110 Pikes Peak. The model is described as being the most extreme A110 ever made by Alpine, and it is a full-blown racer set to attack the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb next month.
Made by Alpine and Signatech, the Alpine A110 Pikes Peak features revised aero for enhanced downforce. It has more pronounced splitters and deflectors, as well as a ginormous rear wing. The side skirts are fatter, and the diffuser is bigger. The roof scoop feeds more air into the engine, and the head- and taillights are new, with the laser-cut bars replacing the two circles up front, whereas the rear ones are a nod to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Alpine says.
Other highlights of this bespoke project include the unique wheels that were wrapped in sticky tires with white branding. The car mixes blue, white, black, and red hues, and sponsor decals decorate its exterior. The usual Alpine and A110 logos are still on deck. The interior is only partially visible by zooming in on certain images, and it features a pair of bucket seats, likely with multi-point harnesses. If anything, the cockpit should be very basic, with only the necessary gizmos for weight-saving purposes, because the Alpine A110 Pikes Peak is very lightweight.
In fact, the French company operating under the close watch of the Renault Group states that it tips the scales at only 950 kilograms or 2,094 pounds. That is roughly 150 kg (330 lbs) less than the street-legal A110, with the S model being some 10 kg (22 lbs) heavier. Besides the improved aero, interior work, and chassis enhancements to make it as fast as possible through the 156 corners of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, this one-off A110 boasts much more power than stock. Alpine says that the output was raised to almost 500 horsepower. There is no reference whatsoever yet to the torque and the straight-line performance.
Retaining the original proportions, the Alpine A110 Pikes Peak is eligible for the Time Attack 1 category, and it will be put through its paces at the Race to the Clouds, on June 25, by Raphael Astier. The 2022 FIAT R-GT Cup winner behind the wheel of the A110 Rally will set it loose on the 19.93-km (12.38-mile) long course “with the aim of breaking records,” subsequent to more testing and fine-tuning. The skilled Frenchman will conduct testing sessions in the Drome and at Val Thorens, according to Alpine, making sure that the car is ready for the Pikes Peak event. Additional tests were already conducted, with Alpine mentioning the Lurcy-Levis runs on April 25 and 26.
