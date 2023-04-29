Three-Door Clio Alpine Esprit Is the Supermini Renault Needs To Show Rivals How It's Done

If crossovers haven't seduced you, then you are probably excited about the new Renault Clio. Well, new may be too big a word to use here because it's a mid-cycle refresh of the supermini, albeit with some significant improvements in most key areas.
Unveiled last week, after several scoops and even a leak, the 2023 Renault Clio wants to dominate the subcompact segment on the right side of the pond. The model is part of a dying breed, with Ford pulling the plug on the Fiesta and Volkswagen reportedly planning to sound the death knell for the Polo when the new and much stricter emission regulations kick in.
Looking more modern than ever, the facelifted Clio sports an entirely new face, with a fresh lighting signature, grille, and bumper. If anything, it kind of looks like the new Espace, which was turned into a crossover and is a more practical version of the Austral. The regular design updates were applied at the rear, too, though here, the car is more evolutionary, something expected from a facelifted iteration.
Renault states the quality of materials was improved on the inside, where customers can choose various upholsteries, from eco-friendly ones made of sustainable fabrics to perforated leather. You get the same amount of gizmos as before, and you don't have to be a connoisseur to tell that the best features are reserved for the upper trim level. In this instance, it is called the Renault Clio Alpine Esprit, and it comes with a sportier front bumper, rear bumper attachment, and tweaked taillights. The cabin has front sports seats with additional side bolstering and a few other bits and bobs.
Unfortunately, despite the sporty nameplate, the Clio Alpine Esprit is no hot hatch. It doesn't come with an Alpine-sourced powertrain, as the most agile offering is the E-Tech, and that's Renault slang for electrified. The self-charging assembly has 145 ps (143 hp/107 kW) from a 1.6-liter engine and an electric motor, and a few gasoline units and an LPG join it. Diesel is still on the menu with the dCi 100 powertrain.
Renault is only offering the facelifted Clio as a five-door hatchback, though there was a time when it also came in different body styles, like the five-door estate and three-door hatchback. And it was the latter that was imagined with new looks in the Alpine Esprit configuration by X-Tomi. The car has longer doors, bigger three-quarter panels, and redesigned rear side windows. Elsewhere, you are looking at the same chic French supermini that everyone knows. And you know what would've made it hotter, don't you? That's right, a hot hatch derivative with the RS suffix attached to it or a similar model from Alpine.
