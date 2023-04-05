New Mitsubishi Colt Teased Ahead of June Debut, Will Be a Badge-Engineered Clio

Mitsubishi is bringing back the Colt moniker, and it will be applied to an entirely new (for the Japanese brand) supermini. The model was first announced exactly one year ago, and it is two months away from the grand unveiling, with the event scheduled for June 8.
Teased again by the company based in the Land of the Rising Sun, this time on its European social media channels, the all-new Mitsubishi Colt will be based on the same platform as the latest Renault Clio. In fact, it is expected to look the same, bar the different front and rear ends. Thus, you can consider it a badge-engineered product, a move that will help them keep the development and production costs in check.
The shadowy images released by the automaker so far show that the greenhouse will be identical to the latest Clio. The rear fenders, as well as the doors, complete with the positioning of the handles, will be the same. The front windscreen angle, roofline, and almost everything else will carry over too. On the inside, our money would be on a slightly different dashboard panel, new center console, and steering wheel, as everything else should be sourced from its French cousin.
Mitsubishi previously said that the new Colt will launch with hybrid power. Chances are that it will pack the same assembly found on the Clio E-Tech, which uses a 1.6-liter four-pot with electric assistance, and a second motor acting as the starter generator. We don’t know yet if they will only offer it as a hybrid, but if we were to guess, we’d say that other mills will be introduced too, likely powered by gasoline. Still, we wouldn’t be surprised if we saw a diesel too, as low-revving lumps are still popular in Europe.
While Mitsubishi is preparing the launch of the 2023 Colt, Renault is working on the mid-cycle refresh of the fifth-gen Clio. The subcompact hatchback has been spied testing a few times, and it even revealed its design during what seemed to be the filming of a promotional video. The French model will feature an entirely new face, with boomerang-shaped DRLs, slender clusters, and a fresh grille, as well as different lighting units at the rear, and a new bumper. We wouldn’t hold our breath for any significant updates in the cabin, where it might feature new infotainment system software and a few other tweaks.
Certain reports speak of a possible plug-in hybrid powertrain joining the lineup, and if that is indeed the case, then it will likely be the one on the Captur, with its combined 158 hp (160 ps/118 kW). Full details about the facelifted Renault Clio will be announced during the premiere, otherwise believed to be a few months away.
