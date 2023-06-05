Rolex Celebrates One Century of Le Mans Racing With Specially Engraved Daytona Chronograph

24 Hours of Le Mans, the oldest and greatest endurance race on the planet, celebrates its centenary this year, an important moment in its history that deserves to be marked accordingly. Rolex, a brand that has supported the French twice-around-the-clock event as the Official Timepiece since 2001, has designed a unique version of its Cosmograph Daytona racing chronograph for the occasion.

7 photos Photo: Rolex