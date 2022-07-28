1998 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Looks Humongous on 49" Tires, Good Luck Climbing In

It often happens that people ask me for advice before buying a car. Most often than not, women will inquire about a car that's as small as possible as that feels easier to drive. Those that have some previous experience to work with will ask about bigger vehicles, as they believe that's going to provide a safer driving experience. But when guys talk about big cars, they do mean big. And when an SUV just won't cut it, there's one alternative left.
Chevrolet introduced the Silverado more than 20 years ago, as a successor to the C/K model line, which was already about 40 years old at the time. The first generation C/K truck measured between 186.875 inches (4,747 mm) to 216.25 inches (5,493 mm).
For the second generation, Chevrolet didn't go all crazy with the size of the truck, and the biggest one was under 2 inches longer than the previous model. But it all went to the next level with Gen 3. Some of these models were as long as 246.4 inches (6,259 mm).
So these trucks can be fairly big, depending on the chosen configuration. This GMT400 that we came across here appears to have left the factory floor in October of 1997. With the extended cab, this wasn't a small truck to begin with.
But whoever built it decided to take things to the next level, and the current seller states that we're looking at a $70K project. This Silverado 1500 initially had a 350 cubic inch (5.7 liter) V8 inside, but it has since been upgraded to a built 400 cubic inch (6.5 liters) motor.
Of course, the exhaust system has been tweaked too, and you can check it out for yourself in the short video included in the listing. But if you want to properly enjoy it, you need to avoid playing any music inside. Reportedly, about $10,000 went into the stereo system, and it's easy to understand how that happened by just looking inside.
Naturally, a pickup truck wouldn't be complete without a lift kit and a set of massive tires: 49" big for this particular one. With this kind of stance, it feels like you could just drive over traffic when you need to. But the real world is not like the one in Grand Theft Auto so forget we said that, and get ready to spend $29,900 on this humongous beast of a Chevy.
For the second generation, Chevrolet didn't go all crazy with the size of the truck, and the biggest one was under 2 inches longer than the previous model. But it all went to the next level with Gen 3. Some of these models were as long as 246.4 inches (6,259 mm).
So these trucks can be fairly big, depending on the chosen configuration. This GMT400 that we came across here appears to have left the factory floor in October of 1997. With the extended cab, this wasn't a small truck to begin with.
But whoever built it decided to take things to the next level, and the current seller states that we're looking at a $70K project. This Silverado 1500 initially had a 350 cubic inch (5.7 liter) V8 inside, but it has since been upgraded to a built 400 cubic inch (6.5 liters) motor.
Of course, the exhaust system has been tweaked too, and you can check it out for yourself in the short video included in the listing. But if you want to properly enjoy it, you need to avoid playing any music inside. Reportedly, about $10,000 went into the stereo system, and it's easy to understand how that happened by just looking inside.
Naturally, a pickup truck wouldn't be complete without a lift kit and a set of massive tires: 49" big for this particular one. With this kind of stance, it feels like you could just drive over traffic when you need to. But the real world is not like the one in Grand Theft Auto so forget we said that, and get ready to spend $29,900 on this humongous beast of a Chevy.