autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Iconic Vehicles Month  
Car reviews:
 

1991 Chevy Pickup Has Remote Door Openers, Jaguar Seats and Custom Everything Else

Home > News > Custom Cars
8 Oct 2021, 14:07 UTC ·
Driving a custom pickup isn’t for everybody. You’ll find both positives and negatives if you go searching, but if the thought of owning such a vehicle pleases you, then you’re probably the type of person who loves having a utility vehicle, one that’s both capable and flashy, kind of like your personality, maybe?
18 photos
Custom 1991 Chevrolet 1500 for saleCustom 1991 Chevrolet 1500 for saleCustom 1991 Chevrolet 1500 for saleCustom 1991 Chevrolet 1500 for saleCustom 1991 Chevrolet 1500 for saleCustom 1991 Chevrolet 1500 for saleCustom 1991 Chevrolet 1500 for saleCustom 1991 Chevrolet 1500 for saleCustom 1991 Chevrolet 1500 for saleCustom 1991 Chevrolet 1500 for saleCustom 1991 Chevrolet 1500 for saleCustom 1991 Chevrolet 1500 for saleCustom 1991 Chevrolet 1500 for saleCustom 1991 Chevrolet 1500 for saleCustom 1991 Chevrolet 1500 for saleCustom 1991 Chevrolet 1500 for saleCustom 1991 Chevrolet 1500 for sale
Alright, you know what, let’s skip the Freudian stuff and focus more on the technical aspects of this truck, which is a 1991 Chevy 1500 – from a time before the Silverado nameplate became a standalone moniker.

Currently up for grabs through Classic Cars of Sarasota, the asking price for this “surprisingly orange” Chevy pickup is $26,900. Whether that’s too little or too much, we’ll leave it up to you to decide. However, bear in mind that you wouldn’t be buying just any old truck, but one that’s been fully customized both inside and out, and is now powered by a 350ci 4-bolt crate V8 unit, which according to the seller also produces 350 hp.

Everything is then sent to the rear wheels with the aid of a three-speed 400 Turbo automatic gearbox, which is usually designed for higher-capacity big-block engines, but should work just fine here as well, especially if the engine has plenty of peak torque (a conclusive number was not specified in the ad).

Now, there’s obviously way more to this truck than just performance. From the Candy Tangerine exterior to the 20-inch wheels with Wilwood disc brakes, remote door openers, rear air ride suspension, bumper-mounted rear lights, Quicksilver shift kit and custom interior with 6-way adjustable Jaguar seats, it’s going to be hard running out of things to brag about while showing this thing off to your friends.

Other highlights include the custom silver dash with Dakota gauges, custom steering wheel, new door panels, custom side steps and an 8-speaker sound system. The only thing we’re not so sure about is that large rear wing. The truck would look way better without it, don’t you think?

Video thumbnail

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
custom used cars tuning Chevrolet truck Chevrolet 1500
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories