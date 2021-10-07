Arrival All-electric Prototype Delivery Van Will Take on Industry Giants

Chevrolet Confirms Debut of Silverado EV at CES 2022 in January

Chevrolet has launched a webpage dedicated to the Electric Silverado and announced its public debut will happen January 5th at CES 2022. 6 photos

CES or the Consumer Electronics Show is one of the largest tech events every year and that makes the debut of the Chevy Silverado EV pickup truck just that much more of an obvious choice. The technology inside takes it to another level, though.







Ultium is the same platform we expect to underpin the upcoming Hummer EV, kWh with ultimate modularity.



The glass rooftop will be an optional extra so lower grade trims won't have it but it's important to take note of its place here. Trucks in general are already top-heavy and the inclusion of a glass roof would only serve to exacerbate the problem. However, considering how low the center of gravity will be with batteries in the floor, the additional weight of a glass ceiling is negligable.



