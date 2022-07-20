GM Recalls 2022 Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra Over Electrical Issue

GM is currently preparing the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra for the 2023 model year, but in the meantime, General Motors discovered that certain trucks built for the 2022 model year don’t conform to FMVSS 108.
On April 8th, the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit was notified by an engineer through the Speak Up For Safety program over the unsuccessful installation of a sport bar. A formal investigation was opened on April 27th, and a review of the field data identified no fewer than 15 relevant claims.
Dated from April 1st through June 3rd, these claims prompted General Motors to dig a little deeper. No accidents or injuries have been associated with this condition, but the Safety Field Action Decision Authority couldn’t ignore the noncompliance condition. Identified under part numbers 84571746 and 84571747, the sport bar is equipped with a brake light that – peculiarly – won’t operate when installed as per the provided instructions.
The Detroit-based automaker gingerly notes that “the instructions for wiring the subject accessory sport bar are not compatible with the electrical architecture in certain 2022 model year vehicles.” Manufactured by Putco Inc. of Des Moines, the sport bar will be inspected by authorized dealers.
If necessary, subject pickup trucks will be provided the correct wiring at no cost to the owners, which are going to be notified on August 15th by first-class mail. GM issued a quarantine at both accessory distributors and installers on April 14th. A grand total of 242 trucks are called back, split between 195 units of the Silverado 1500 and 47 units of the Sierra 1500.
The subject vehicles were manufactured for the 2022 model year between February 21st and June 30th according to the report attached below. The accessory sport bar is compatible with 2019 to 2021 pickups that aren’t affected by this condition due to their different electrical architecture.
