Chevy Silverado Returns to Ecuador After Long Absence, Trail Boss Z71 Costs $87k

Chevrolet Ecuador presently sells three pickups. The lineup kicks off with the D-Max, which is manufactured locally at the Quito plant. Higher still, prospective customers are presented with the previous-gen Colorado, not the revised 2023 model year Colorado sold in the United States of America. At the very top of the spectrum, the half-ton Silverado returned to Ecuador after an 11-year absence.
As the headline implies, one trim level has to make do. But as opposed to the Silverado Trail Boss Z71 for the U.S. market, its Ecuadorian cousin is quite a bit costlier. Chevrolet wants $86,990 for it, a steep price explained by the country's high import taxes for luxury vehicles and those equipped with powerplants larger than 3,000 cc (183 ci).
No fewer than six colors are available for the exterior, starting with the Blanco finish of the pictured truck. The remainder comprises Azul, Plomo, Vino, Plata, and Negro (as in black rather than the word’s pejorative meaning).
Chevrolet is much obliged to include a seven-year or 150,000-kilometer (90k miles) warranty. The Silverado Trail Boss Z71 needs to be serviced every 10,000 kilometers (6k miles) to ensure good operation as well as its longevity.
Brand manager Juan Fernando Munoz claims that Chevrolet’s half-ton pickup targets customers who seek maximum comfort and elegance. He also makes a case for payload capacity and outdoor activities, which renders the Silverado Trail Boss Z71 a jack of all trades of sorts. It most certainly is, albeit its off-road chops don’t match those of the ZR2 or bonafide off-roaders such as the Raptor and TRX.
Care to guess what hides under the hood? Instead of the big-boy 6.2 small block, you’ll find the 5.3-liter V8. Slotted between the entry-level 2.7 turbo four-cylinder mill and the aforementioned 6.2, the middle child belts out 355 horsepower at 5,600 revolutions per minute and 383 pound-feet (519 Nm) of torque at 4,100 revolutions per minute.
This engine bears two codenames: L84 when it’s equipped with Dynamic Fuel Management or L82 with Active Fuel Management. As opposed to the iron blocks of old, it’s made from aluminum. The only Gen V small block to feature an iron block is the L8T. It doesn’t even have stop-start or cylinder deactivation because it was designed for heavy-duty applications like the Silverado HD and the Express van.
Chevrolet Ecuador waxes lyrical about the bed’s capacity as being the best in the half-ton segment. More specifically, it offers 1,718 liters (approximately 60.7 cubic feet) or 18 percent more than the competition. Despite its high price, a tonneau cover sadly isn’t included in those 86,990 bucks.
Chevrolet hasn’t offered any estimates in regard to how many units are coming to Ecuador this year. Or how many will be sold for that matter. Given that the minimum wage is less than 500 dollars per month at press time, it’s pretty clear that Chevrolet won’t sell too many examples of the breed.
