Aussie 2022 Mitsubishi Pajero "Final Edition" Is the Japanese SUV's Swan Song

Back in July 2020, Japanese publication Nikkei reported that Mitsubishi will discontinue the Pajero sometime in 2021. The manufacturing facility in the Gifu Prefecture stopped making the SUV in March, but the Japanese automaker has yet to deliver the final batch of vehicles.
“Final Edition” is how the swan song of the rugged utility vehicle is called, and it’s pretty much the same limited edition that Mitsubishi rolled out for the Japanese market a couple of years ago. Precisely 800 units are heading to Australia in three specifications that are called GLS, GLX, and Exceed.
The 2022 model costs 54,990 kangaroo bucks for the base trim, which converts to $42,760 at current exchange rates. At the other end of the spectrum, the Exceed Final Edition is 63,490 Australian dollars ($49,370).
All three rely on a 3.2-liter turbo diesel for propulsion, a four-cylinder engine that Mitsubishi dubs the 4M41. A rather old lump considering that it was introduced in 1999 with the previous generation of the Pajero, this motor is officially rated at 141 kW and 441 Nm in the Land Down Under. Over in the United States, make that 189 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque.
The venerable age of the Pajero is also evident in the case of the automatic transmission, which features five speeds instead of eight, nine, or 10 as Ford offers in the F-150 pickup truck and Bronco utility vehicle. For the Australian market, this combo is ADR-rated at 9.1 liters per 100 kilometers or 25.8 miles to the gallon. Equipped with an 88-liter (23-gallon) fuel tank and Super-Select II four-wheel drive with a locking center differential, the Final Edition stands out from its peers through the edition-specific badging.
Indeed, ladies and gents. Mitsubishi couldn’t make a case for anything more than a few Final Edition badges to send off the utility vehicle that made the Japanese automaker a household name in the off-road community. On the upside, even the base trim is loaded with creature comforts that include Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, climate control, and a rearview camera.
Alternatively known as the Montero and Shogun, the Pajero debuted in 1981 at the Tokyo Motor Show as a replacement for the Jeep Delivery Wagon produced by Mitsubishi under license. During its 40-year production run, the Pajero sold more than 3.3 million examples worldwide.
