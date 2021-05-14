Buy a Ford Mustang Saleen S302 White Label, Get Free 1980s Vibes

Roscosmos Will Shoot First Movie in Space, Not Tom Cruise

Would you like to own the very Mustang magazines wrote about a couple of years ago? Then consider this 2019 Saleen S302 White Label, currently for sale at $64,900. 27 photos



Some of those miles must have been pretty hard. The White Label didn't sell in high numbers, and since this is #001, we presume it's the very car power sliding in several reviews. But it's not like this has affected the cosmetic appeal of the car.



White paint and blue accents define the look of this car, together with the Saleen-specific body kit. But why white? The White Label is the entry into their S302 range, which includes the Yellow as well



Beyond that, this is supposed to be a tribute to the cool Fox Mustangs they built in the 1980s. Steve Saleen, a former race car driver, started his company in 1983 and began modifying Mustangs a year later. This eventually culminated with their own supercar, the S7.



Other than paint, you do get a lot of custom badges, 12 of them on the outside and 10 inside. You can even find Saleen's logo in the trunk liner, so you shouldn't be surprised that the Coyote has been branded. PowerFlash calibration for the 5.0 adds 15 ponies for a total of 475 hp while torque goes up to 430 lb-ft. The White Label is also equipped with a Saleen strut tower brace and specially-tuned Racecraft suspension.



Another bespoke touch is the 20-inch set of wheels (20×9.5 front, 20×11 rear) wrapped in ZR-rated rubber. The front bumper has been mildly redesigned with new retro air intakes while the rear sports a new section between the taillights.



