If It Looks and Moves Like a Renault, It’s a Mitsubishi

Neither of the two companies named the models that will be shared, but they did say both of them will be meant for mainland Europe, and not build in right-hand-drive configuration for the British market. Ever since the Carlos Ghosn affair, relations between Renault and its major partner Nissan have not been exactly warm. The Japanese went after the man guns blazing , while the French kind of held back, waiting to see how the entire thing plays out. In the meantime, the third party in the Alliance, Mitsubishi, was somewhat sidelined, as if it did not know who to root for, and pretty much sank into oblivion.Now that the dust has settled on this whole thing, Mitsubishi announced its comeback, after last year it implemented a freeze in new vehicle development for the European market. It will come back alone, but with significant help from Renault.More to the point, come 2023, Mitsubishi will hit select European markets with two new models. They will be made by Renault in its own plants, based on existing Renault models that meet regulatory requirements, but they’ll be sold as Mitsubishis. You know, because of “differentiations reflecting the Mitsubishi brand’s DNA”...“Mitsubishi Motors welcomes Renault’s OEM models for the European market, and ultimately new customers. Mitsubishi Motors has been implementing structural reforms in Europe and our decision to freeze new car development for the European Market, announced in July 2020 in our mid-term business plans, remains,” said in a statement Takao Kato, CEO Mitsubishi Motors.“However, the OEM supply agreement will provide us with a solution to offer new products developed and manufactured in Europe– alongside our ongoing after sales business.“Neither of the two companies named the models that will be shared, but they did say both of them will be meant for mainland Europe, and not build in right-hand-drive configuration for the British market.

