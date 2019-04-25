autoevolution

Mitsubishi Pajero Says Sayonara In Japan With Special Edition

In production since 1982, the Pajero serves as an indirect replacement to the J-series Jeep. If you’re keeping count, the fourth generation of the largest SUV from Mitsubishi came out in 2006.
There’s no denying the Pajero is one of the oldest models in the segment, translating to dwindling sales. The fourth generation, therefore, will be discontinued in August 2019. No more than 700 examples of the Final Edition will have to make do for the Japanese domestic market, celebrating 37 years since the original went into production.

Priced at ¥4.53 million ($40,550 at the current exchange rate), the Final Edition is based on the Pajero Exceed. Standard equipment includes illuminated sill plates, leather upholstery, power seats up front, roof rails, and a sunroof. The Accessory Package, if opted, adds a cover for the spare tire, Pajero badging on the mud flaps, and a rear spoiler.

Included in the price, customers are treated to a Citizen watch and… wait for it... stickers! As far as the oily bits are concerned, four-wheel drive and a locking differential at the rear are combined with a five-speed automatic transmission and 3.2-liter turbo diesel. The DiD engine has four cylinders, 190 PS (187 horsepower), and 441 Nm (325 pound-feet) of torque.

Even though the Pajero will soon be gone from Japan, Mitsubishi will continue production for a handful of other markets. These include the Middle East, Australia, and United Kingdom. Even though Mitsubishi is coy on details, a replacement is expected with Nissan Patrol underpinnings. Over in the United States, make that the Nissan Armada.

The Pajero Sport might share half of its name with the Pajero, but the mid-size SUV is based on the L200 pickup truck. The workhorse received a good ol’ nip and tuck for 2019, featuring the automaker’s Dynamic Shield design language.

Because the Montero was discontinued in 2006, the Outlander serves as the flagship of Mitsubishi in North America. The mid-size crossover is available with a plug-in hybrid option, priced at $35,795 excluding destination. This version of the Outlander comes with a 10-year/100,000-mile limited warranty for the powertrain.
