Mitsubishi Pajero Says Sayonara In Japan With Special Edition

More on this:

1 Driver Smashes Into Pole at Slow Speed, Seems Surprised the Pole Didn’t Move

2 Woman Drives to Postal Office, Ends up Stuck in Ditch For 5 Days

3 Mitsubishi Lancer Crowned Slowest Selling Car Of 2018 In the U.S.

4 Mitsubishi Triton Absolute Concept Is All Show, No Go

5 Nissan and Mitsubishi Begin Production of Jointly Developed Kei Cars