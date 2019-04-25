Driver Smashes Into Pole at Slow Speed, Seems Surprised the Pole Didn’t Move

You know you’re having a bad day when you crash your car into a pole that’s been sitting in the middle of a parking lot all along, and you’re still surprised as to how it happened.

The setting is simple: a near-empty, very bright parking lot and a man driving a



He comes out of the now-badly damaged car and looks at the pole with surprise. Then, the harsh reality of what he’s done dawns on him, and he lifts his hands to his head in frustration and anger. It’s too late, of course.



“I swear this driver actually toys with the idea of blaming the lamppost for suddenly appearing,” British radio personality Jeremy Vine, who also picked up the video and reposted it, says on his



And that’s the consensus with all commenters: dude is simply shocked the pole didn’t move. From that to jokes about how the lamppost should have worn a hi-viz jacket or moved at the honk was but a step.



There are also a few commenters that try to explain such a hilarious crash rationally. At the beginning of the video, when the car starts, it’s sitting directly in the sun. So, as he moves towards the pole, it could be that the driver was temporarily blinded by the sun and missed it. Another probably explanation could be that he was too engrossed in his phone, which he seems to be holding in his left hand when he gets out.



