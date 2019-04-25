autoevolution

Driver Smashes Into Pole at Slow Speed, Seems Surprised the Pole Didn’t Move

25 Apr 2019, 10:41 UTC ·
by
You know you’re having a bad day when you crash your car into a pole that’s been sitting in the middle of a parking lot all along, and you’re still surprised as to how it happened.
A dude driving a Mitsubishi is delivering the best LOLs today, as a video of his stupid crash has started picking up traction online. There is no date stamp to it and no clues as to the location where it was shot, but neither does away with how funny it is.

The setting is simple: a near-empty, very bright parking lot and a man driving a Mitsubishi. The footage, captured by a surveillance camera and posted to Twitter on a page dedicated to stupid, bad and hilarious driving, shows the car heading straight towards the pole. When the inevitable crash happens, the driver gets out and looks almost shocked.

He comes out of the now-badly damaged car and looks at the pole with surprise. Then, the harsh reality of what he’s done dawns on him, and he lifts his hands to his head in frustration and anger. It’s too late, of course.

“I swear this driver actually toys with the idea of blaming the lamppost for suddenly appearing,” British radio personality Jeremy Vine, who also picked up the video and reposted it, says on his Twitter.

And that’s the consensus with all commenters: dude is simply shocked the pole didn’t move. From that to jokes about how the lamppost should have worn a hi-viz jacket or moved at the honk was but a step.

There are also a few commenters that try to explain such a hilarious crash rationally. At the beginning of the video, when the car starts, it’s sitting directly in the sun. So, as he moves towards the pole, it could be that the driver was temporarily blinded by the sun and missed it. Another probably explanation could be that he was too engrossed in his phone, which he seems to be holding in his left hand when he gets out.

