Audi Plug-In Hybrids Take Over Geneva

Following the introduction of the e-tron quattro, Audi changed the name of plug-in hybrids to TFSIe. For the first time ever since the four-ringed automaker exists, Audi brought nothing but electrified models at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.
Excluding the Q4 e-tron concept, let’s start with the most peculiar plug-in hybrid of the lot. The culprit would be the A6L 55 TFSIe quattro with Chinese lettering on the right-hand side of the trunk lid. The question is, why would Audi import this car over to Switzerland for the sake of showing off?
On the one hand, this is a statement that's summed up as “we’re everywhere, and electrified automobiles are the future even in China.” The stretched wheelbase measures 119 inches compared to 115.1 inches for the European model, and in addition to the plug-in hybrid, China also gets the A6L with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine capable of up to 221 horsepower (224 PS).
Next up, the Q5 and A7 that Audi brought in Geneva share the 55 TFSIe quattro with the A6L. “We have set ourselves a clear goal – one in three new Audi vehicles sold will have electrified drive in 2025 already. Because we are pursuing a clear vision – we are committing ourselves to emission-free mobility,” declared Bram Schot, chairman of the board of management.
The fourth plug-in hybrid on display is the A8L 60 TFSIe quattro, a full-size luxury sedan with the long-wheelbase option. The next step after the 55 TFSI quattro, this drivetrain builds upon the 3.0-liter TFSI V6 that develops 335 horsepower (340 PS) and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm) of torque.
Also in Geneva, Audi reiterated that work on the Premium Platform Electric is going along nicely. Co-developed with Porsche, the PPE will serve as the basis for the next generation of the Macan. In the case of Audi, the vehicle architecture covers cars and crossovers ranging from the B (subcompact) to the D (compact executive) segments.
For high-volume models, the MEB developed by the Volkswagen Group is expected to take the form of an A3-sized model in the case of Audi. SEAT offered a glimpse into the future of MEB-based models in Geneva with the el-Born, the Spanish automaker’s first EV and the half-brother of the Volkswagen ID. Neo.
