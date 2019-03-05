Audi Q4 e-tron Previews Future MEB Model, Is Not the Real Q4 in Geneva

Audi has pretty much confirmed the Sportback version of the Q3 will be called the Q4, making use of a name they trademarked many years ago. However, the Q4 e-tron concept they showed in Geneva is not a direct preview of that model.

37 photos



The Q4 e-tron features a blocked off yet very bold grille, surrounded by a black frame that reminds us of Mazda's. Glow-in-the-dark e-tron badges can be seen on both bumpers.



The light department witnesses another huge styling departure. All the units are narrow and a bit understated. But the Q4 e-tron is not related to the production e-tron either; it has standard wing mirrors, for starters.



The specs pretty much reveal that we're dealing with a MEB prototype, a much posher version of the VW I.D. Crozz and HP and 150 Nm (110 lb-ft) at the front plus another 204 HP and 310 Nm (228 lb-ft) for a total of 306 HP and 460 Nm.



Using this setup, the Q4 e-tron is said to reach 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds and is electronically limited to 180 km/h (112 mph). The battery is at the upper end of MEB technology, an 82 kWh unit offering a range that can exceed 450 km (279 miles) on a single charge. Rumors talk about a pack with 10% more of everything, though.



