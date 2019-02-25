2020 Audi S3 Spied Winter Testing as Hybrid Rumors Persist

The next generation of the S3 Sportback has been spied undergoing winter testing in Scandinavia. Some of the bodywork belongs to the regular A3 hatchback, but we still like what we see.

Platform changes for the MQB are also apparent here. The nose of the car, the bit that sticks out ahead of the front wheels, is much longer, which is something we've seen on the 2020 Golf and Leon as well. For the regular A3, that probably means more legroom, but the S3's handling could suffer from having its engine too far forward.



Audi is dropping two body styles of compact car, the 3-door and the convertible, which will also affect the S3 range. But we're more than fine with just a hatchback and a sedan. Has anybody even seen the 2020 A3 four-door? There's talk of a four-door coupe, which could indirectly replace it.



Powertrain-wise, there are two ways in which this story can develop: same old stuff or fancy new hybrid tech.



It's not uncommon for German hatchbacks to carry their engines from one generation to the next. For example, the Golf 6 GTI wasn't radically different compared to the Mk5. The 8V S3 went from 300 to 310 and back to 300 HP when new emissions regulations kicked in last year.



If Audi were developing a brand new, highly advanced hot hatch, the prototypes would probably start with fancy measuring equipment first. Also, that much power in the S3 would bring it too close to the RS3.



The interior, on the other hand, is relatively certain to become more lively. Recently launched products like the SQ2 and A1 prove that Audi is willing to splash some color everywhere as long as customers will buy their options. We're ready to bet carbon fiber dashboards will be prepared, along with a bigger infotainment screen that no longer motorizes itself out.