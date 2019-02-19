autoevolution

Audi e-tron Drives Uphill on a Snowy Ski Slope in Austria

In late January 2019, without telling anyone, Audi took an electric e-tron SUV to Austria, for a session of reverse skiing of sorts up the Kitzbühel’s Streif downhill course. Behind the wheel of the e-tron sat FIA World Rallycross champion Mattias Ekström.
The part of the course chosen by Audi for the stunt is called Mausefalle, and is a ski slope with a gradient of 85 percent, the steepest of its kind in the region. The goal of the stunt was, of course, to show just how nimble Audi’s first electric SUV is.

Of course, the car used for the challenge had to be specially prepared for the task. It was fitted with a special quattro powertrain that comprised two electric motors on the rear axle and one electric motor on the front axle (the commercially available e-tron is equipped with only two motors).

In this configuration, the SUV was capable of developing a total troop of 496 horsepower and 8,920 Nm  (6,579.1 lb-ft) of torque (measured at the wheel, as Audi does from time to time), way up from the 355 hp and 561 Nm (413.8 lb-ft) of torque (measured at the crank, mind you) available for the masses.

The software of the car was also modified to make it capable of handling the new power figures.19-inch wheels with spikes purpose-built for the task, a roll cage and a racing seat with a six-point harness were also fitted.

The stunt made in January was a reiteration of a similar event which took place in 1986, on a ski jump in Kaipola, Finland. Then, an Audi 100 quattro went up the thing safely, secured in place by a concealed steel cable.

A similar safety system was used with the e-tron as well, with a cable acting as a fail-safe, but with no pulling devices attached, the carmaker stressed.

By the looks of it, the e-tron managed to get up the slope safely. We’re not sure how they got it down.

