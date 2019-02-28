Audi R8 Decennium Celebrates A Decade Of V10 Power

Virgin Galactic Flies to Space Again, Breaks Down Barriers

Available at European dealers from the spring of 2019, the Decennium revs up to 8,700 revolutions per minute, meaning that the pistons cover 26.9 meters (88.3 feet) every second. The cylinder banks are angled at 90 degrees, and the firing sequence “creates a pulse and unmistakable sound” according to Audi. Otherwise said, the R8 sounds similar to the Lamborghini Huracan. Developed as a celebration of the engine in the original that debuted in the flesh at the 2009 Detroit Auto Show, the V10-powered model is based on the Performance . This model replaces the R8 V10 Plus following the mid-cycle refresh from October 2018.Setting the Decennium apart from the range is the Daytona Gray paintwork which contrasts with bronze elements such as the intake manifold and 20-inch wheels. If you so wish, Audi can also paint the special edition in Suzuka Gray, Floret Silver, Ascari Blue, Kemora Gray, and Mythos Black.Gloss-black garnish is utilized for the rear diffuser, side sills, and front spoiler while the corporate logo and exterior badging are finished in black. As far as the interior is concerned, the black theme is complemented by bronze stitching.Limited to 222 examples of the breed and priced at… wait for it… 222,000 euros in Germany , the Decennium is 22,000 more expensive than the R8 V10 Performance quattro. A made-to-measure car cover with bronze embroidery is included in the price, a nice touch for customers who plan on treating the mid-engine supercar as a garage queen.In addition to the seven-speed S-tronic dual-clutch transmission and quattro all-wheel drive, the R8 V10 Decennium comes with 620 PS (612 horsepower) and 580 Nm (428 pound-feet) of torque. These numbers help the Audi accelerate to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.1 seconds, on to a top speed of 331 km/h (206 mph).Available at European dealers from the spring of 2019, the Decennium revs up to 8,700 revolutions per minute, meaning that the pistons cover 26.9 meters (88.3 feet) every second. The cylinder banks are angled at 90 degrees, and the firing sequence “creates a pulse and unmistakable sound” according to Audi. Otherwise said, the R8 sounds similar to the Lamborghini Huracan.