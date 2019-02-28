autoevolution

Audi R8 Decennium Celebrates A Decade Of V10 Power

28 Feb 2019, 10:44 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Back in December 2008, Audi premiered the R8 Coupe 5.2 FSI quattro. The first supercar from the four-ringer automaker with the V10 engine entered production in 2009, and this is where the Decennium special edition comes onto the scene.
16 photos
2019 Audi R8 V10 Decennium special edition2019 Audi R8 V10 Decennium special edition2019 Audi R8 V10 Decennium special edition2019 Audi R8 V10 Decennium special edition2019 Audi R8 V10 Decennium special edition2019 Audi R8 V10 Decennium special edition2019 Audi R8 V10 Decennium special edition2019 Audi R8 V10 Decennium special edition2019 Audi R8 V10 Decennium special edition2019 Audi R8 V10 Decennium special edition2019 Audi R8 V10 Decennium special edition2019 Audi R8 V10 Decennium special edition2019 Audi R8 V10 Decennium special edition2019 Audi R8 V10 Decennium special edition2019 Audi R8 V10 Decennium special edition
Developed as a celebration of the engine in the original that debuted in the flesh at the 2009 Detroit Auto Show, the V10-powered model is based on the Performance. This model replaces the R8 V10 Plus following the mid-cycle refresh from October 2018.

Setting the Decennium apart from the range is the Daytona Gray paintwork which contrasts with bronze elements such as the intake manifold and 20-inch wheels. If you so wish, Audi can also paint the special edition in Suzuka Gray, Floret Silver, Ascari Blue, Kemora Gray, and Mythos Black.

Gloss-black garnish is utilized for the rear diffuser, side sills, and front spoiler while the corporate logo and exterior badging are finished in black. As far as the interior is concerned, the black theme is complemented by bronze stitching.

Limited to 222 examples of the breed and priced at… wait for it… 222,000 euros in Germany, the Decennium is 22,000 more expensive than the R8 V10 Performance quattro. A made-to-measure car cover with bronze embroidery is included in the price, a nice touch for customers who plan on treating the mid-engine supercar as a garage queen.

In addition to the seven-speed S-tronic dual-clutch transmission and quattro all-wheel drive, the R8 V10 Decennium comes with 620 PS (612 horsepower) and 580 Nm (428 pound-feet) of torque. These numbers help the Audi accelerate to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.1 seconds, on to a top speed of 331 km/h (206 mph).

Available at European dealers from the spring of 2019, the Decennium revs up to 8,700 revolutions per minute, meaning that the pistons cover 26.9 meters (88.3 feet) every second. The cylinder banks are angled at 90 degrees, and the firing sequence “creates a pulse and unmistakable sound” according to Audi. Otherwise said, the R8 sounds similar to the Lamborghini Huracan.
2019 Audi R8 Special Edition Audi R8 V10 Audi price
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
AUDI models:
AUDI TT RS RoadsterAUDI TT RS Roadster Coupe CabrioAUDI TT RS CoupeAUDI TT RS Coupe CoupeAUDI TTS CoupeAUDI TTS Coupe CoupeAUDI TTS RoadsterAUDI TTS Roadster Coupe CabrioAUDI SQ2AUDI SQ2 Medium SUVAll AUDI models  
 
 