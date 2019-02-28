autoevolution

Audi to Show Only Electric Cars in Geneva

28 Feb 2019
For the first time since it started attending auto shows across the world, German carmaker Audi will bring nothing but electric and hybrid vehicles to the 2019 Geneva Auto Show next month.
As did most other global players, Audi has committed vast resources to the launch of a great deal of electrified cars by the middle of the next decade. That commitment will translate in a Palexpo booth filled with the first models in this new car offensive.

The star of the display will be of course the Q4 e-tron concept, the precursor of a production model that will be launched in the market in late 2020 or early 2021. 

Europeans will get for the first time the chance to see the e-tron GT, a 590 horsepower electric monster with a 3.5 seconds acceleration time. Production for the model is scheduled to commence in 2020 as well.

No less than four new plug-in hybrid cars will be on the floor in Geneva, the recently introduced A8, A7 Sportback, A6, and Q5 TFSI e.

Topping it all will be Audi’s e-tron FE05 Formula E racing car, as a tribute to the carmaker that last year was crowned champion of the series.

“We have set ourselves a clear goal – one in three new Audi vehicles sold will have electrified drive in 2025 already. Because we are pursuing a clear vision – we are committing ourselves to emission-free mobility,” said in a statement Bram Schot, Audi’s chairman of the board.

“In the future, virtually every market segment will include models powered by a combination of an electric motor and a combustion engine and that can be charged at an electric outlet.”

Next week’s display is only the beginning for Audi’s electric car offensive. In a few weeks, the carmaker revealed it will be unveiling an e-tron variant for the Q2, meant for the Chinese market.
