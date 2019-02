Audi to Show Only Electric Cars in Geneva

As did most other global players, Audi has committed vast resources to the launch of a great deal of electrified cars by the middle of the next decade. That commitment will translate in a Palexpo booth filled with the first models in this new car offensive.The star of the display will be of course the Q4 e-tron concept , the precursor of a production model that will be launched in the market in late 2020 or early 2021.Europeans will get for the first time the chance to see the e-tron GT , a 590 horsepower electric monster with a 3.5 seconds acceleration time. Production for the model is scheduled to commence in 2020 as well.No less than four new plug-in hybrid cars will be on the floor in Geneva, the recently introduced A8, A7 Sportback, A6, and Q5 TFSI e Topping it all will be Audi’s e-tron FE05 Formula E racing car, as a tribute to the carmaker that last year was crowned champion of the series.“We have set ourselves a clear goal – one in three new Audi vehicles sold will have electrified drive in 2025 already. Because we are pursuing a clear vision – we are committing ourselves to emission-free mobility,” said in a statement Bram Schot, Audi’s chairman of the board.“In the future, virtually every market segment will include models powered by a combination of an electric motor and a combustion engine and that can be charged at an electric outlet.”Next week’s display is only the beginning for Audi’s electric car offensive. In a few weeks, the carmaker revealed it will be unveiling an e-tron variant for the Q2, meant for the Chinese market.