2020 Audi SQ5 TDI Priced from €67,750 in Germany. Does it Replace the SQ5 TFSI?

Just days after being officially announced, the SQ5 TDI is already listed on the German website. The funny thing is that it seems to replace the TFSI model.
Even though bombastic reports talked about diesel sales declining and the end of TDI, Audi still went ahead and developed an SQ5 TDI due to customer demand and competition with BMW.
Unless we're mistaken, this model is the first to feature a brand new generation of the 3.0 TDI with twin turbochargers, which also makes use of mild hybrid technology. Pretty soon, we could see "55 TDI quattro" badges appearing on the backs of A6 and higher models.
In any case, the specs read as follows: 347 HP (yes, metric) and 700 Nm (516.3 lb-ft) of torque. On the other hand, the SQ5 TFSI had 354 HP and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft), while the old SQ5 TDI featured between 313 and 340 HP plus 650 to 700 Nm of torque.
Performance-wise, the 2020 Audi SQ5 TDI takes the 0 to 100 km/h stride in 5.1 seconds, making it slightly faster than the TFSI. It's fast, but the BMW X3 M40d is faster still at 4.9 seconds, despite only having 326 HP. We believe this is due to weight (Audi hasn't released full specs, but it should be around 1,950kg).
The main selling point of the TDI model is that it features a mild-hybrid system and an electrically powered compressor (EPC). It's a shame this tech is (most likely) not coming to the Porsche Macan range.
The German website lists the SQ5 TDI at €67,750 before its official launch this summer. This makes it cheaper than the X3 M40d (€68,700), but more expensive than the SQ5 TFSI used to be (€64,900).
What do you guys think of the styling? We find it absurdly conservative for one of the fastest diesel SUVs around. Take away the two badges and only an Audi fanatic will know this isn't just a Q5 S Line. The red brakes and silver mirrors are probably not even standard.
