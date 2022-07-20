Aston Martin Repositioning Takes Flight With a New Logo To Broaden Audience

More on this:

1 Saudi Arabia Sovereign Wealth Fund Set To Become No 2 Shareholder of Aston Martin

2 EV Aston Martin One-77 Looks Wicked Because of Digital Rivian R1T Truck Face

3 Red Bull’s Christian Horner Caught Using His Phone While Driving His Aston Martin DB5

4 Harry Potter's Tom Felton Introduces His "New Friend," It's an Aston Martin DBS Volante

5 Hugo Boss Is Back in F1, the Partnership With Aston Martin Is Now Official