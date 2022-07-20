Aston Martin Repositioning Takes Flight With a New Logo To Broaden Audience

Armed with a fresh round of cash, the iconic British manufacturer of ultra-luxury, high-performance sports cars, and grand touring vehicles, announced a bold brand repositioning strategy that includes a radical redesign of its distinguished winged logo.
Stated to be the largest investment in the company's brand in more than a decade, it is aimed at strengthening its position at the top of the ultra-luxury automotive segment and accelerate the growing interest amongst a wider and affluent global audience.
As part of the effort, acclaimed British art director and graphic designer Peter Saville was commissioned to collaborate with the manufacturer’s world-renowned design team to add a contemporary look to the iconic wings design.
The newly designed, hand-enameled, emblems will be hand-crafted by artisans at Vaughtons studio in Birmingham's jewellery quarter and make their debut on Aston Martin's next-generation sports cars.
The company posted behind-the-scenes photos of the logo taking shape at the 203-year-old silversmith firm; the same firm renowned for crafting the Football Association Cup and medals for the 1908 London Olympics.
The new contemporary-designed marquee marks just the eighth time in the company's 109-year history and the first since 2003 that significant changes were made.
The new wings logo will make its public debut during this weekend's French Grand Prix, as it will be proudly featured on Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 livery. The race also marks the 100th anniversary of Aston Martin's first Grand Prix entry. In a symbolic gesture to the history and legacy of the brand, the team will compete with the original button logo on the nose of the car.
In addition to the newly designed logo, the company will embark on a global campaign featuring highly sophisticated short and long-form copy of social, digital, and print assets highlighting Aston Martin's commitment to craftsmanship, attention to detail, and winning.
