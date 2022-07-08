Red Bull’s Christian Horner Caught Using His Phone While Driving His Aston Martin DB5

Phones are one of the main causes of car crashes and the laws on their usage are there to protect all of us. But Christian Horner doesn’t seem to mind, as he was caught holding and talking on his phone while driving his Aston Martin DB5 in the UK.
Right before heading to the Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Racing’s Team Principal enjoyed a drive in the UK behind the wheel of his Aston Martin DB5. Feeling like James Bond, Horner was missing quite a very important feature to bring the car up to date: Bluetooth. Because a Formula One fan spotted the Team Principal driving his car while holding his phone during a call.
The millionaire, who is married to former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, was filmed on Wednesday morning allegedly breaking the law, at the junction of the A5 and A508 roads in Old Stratford, near Milton Keynes, Bucks.
The source told The Sun: “We’ve got a social responsibility to call these things out — especially when there are such influential people involved."
The insider continued, “He is at the top of driving — safety should be the headline for them. He needs to be setting a better example. We were so disappointed. Having an old car without Bluetooth is no excuse when you’re driving a £650,000 car.”
Rebecca Ashton, from road safety charity IAM RoadSmart, told the same outlet: “He is someone who should fully understand the role concentration plays when behind the wheel and the necessity to drive within the rules to stay safe. Using a handheld mobile phone is totally unacceptable — we expect anyone in his position to be setting a good example in road safety.”
Horner is thought to have splurged on James Bond’s famous ride, the Aston Martin DB5, a few years ago, as a present for his 40th birthday. This isn’t the first Aston Martin the Red Bull Team Principal has driven, as he previously had an Aston Martin V12 Vantage and a DBS. He also owned a 1965 AC Cobra, a Willys Jeep, and two Minis, one that belonged to Paul McCartney and the other to Ringo Starr.
