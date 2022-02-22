Bernie Ecclestone and Christian Horner Inspect De Tomaso Supercar at Swiss Alps Resort

Bernie Ecclestone and his wife, Fabiana Flosi, hung out with Red Bull's Team Principal Christian Horner and his famous wife, Geri Halliwell, in Gstaad, a lush ski resort in Switzerland, and they also got a chance to inspect the De Tomaso supercar.
It was a Formula One-filled weekend at the posh ski resort in the Swiss Alps, because former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone, 91, hung out with British Team Principal of the Red Bull Formula One Team Christian Horner, 48. The two were joined by their wives, Fabiana Flosi, 44, and Spice Girl singer Geri Halliwell, 49.
As they were out for a walk in Gstaad, the group stopped to take a look at the head-turning car parked outside the Chopard jewelry store: a De Tomaso supercar, The Daily Mail reports.
Tourists of the expensive ski resort got a chance to look at the De Tomaso P72 Prototype, which is called Isabelle, after Alejandro De Tomaso’s wife.
The Isabelle will come with a 5.0-liter V8 Ford engine with a supercharger, and word is that it will deliver more than 700 horsepower and 600 lb-ft (813 Nm) of torque. The vehicle is not in series production yet, but the price is reportedly estimated at around $1 million, give or take.
Business magnate Bernie got a closer look at the vehicle and was seen inspecting the interior, while someone was giving him details on the supercar, as it had its butterfly doors open.
Their outing comes just after the Red Bull Team Principal called the decision to sack F1 race director Michael Masi “harsh.” He added: “There was so much pressure put on the removal of Michael. That’s not right.”
Christian and Geri weren’t the only famous people the Ecclestones hung out with in Gstaad. A few days ago, Fabiana shared a picture of Sir Elton John, whom she “bumped into” at lunch.
Look of love: Business magnate ex F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, to the left was seen admiring the De Tomaso P72 prototype in Swiss Alps resort of Gstaad. pic.twitter.com/iOyJKhRoYr— ???? ??????????™ ???? (@KizoolSizam) February 22, 2022