Mexican Defense Minister Goes on an Adventure With an F1 Car in New York and Miami

Sergio Perez, also known as Checo, gets a late call while he is trying to relax in his hotel room in Manhattan. His boss, Christian Horner, is on the other line. Checo picks up, but the noise of the city is a bit too much for the phone to handle, and it gets blurry from there.
Since Sergio Perez is a stand-up fellow, also referred to by some as the Mexican Ministry of Defense, he always has his pit crew on hand. Just like Max, he also seems to have a Formula 1 car at his disposal. This might be one of the perks of being a Formula 1 racing driver with a multi-year contract, right, Max?
Now, this is not the first time when Red Bull takes their F1 cars, albeit older models, on public roads or even on gravel roads. Or on ice, for that matter.
It looks so wrong, but it is right, as one album from the early 2000s was named. Moving on, Red Bull pulled all the stops here, including the pit stops, as the vehicle required specialized attention along the way.
As Perez traveled from New York to Miami to the location of the racetrack, he also met a couple of athletes and personalities along the way. Among them are Parks Bonifay, Reilly Oprelka, Byron Jones, Zion Wright, and Jamie Foy.
The production you are bound to enjoy below was directed by Nicholas Schrunk and had editing and graphics done by 99Jackals. Just like whoever had the great idea for the script, possibly – Dan Carr – the writer, their work was top-notch.
While this has made everyone hyped for the Miami GP, possibly not as hyped as Checo, though, the race will be held in May. The Miami International Autodrome will host the inaugural race on Sunday, May 8th, 2022.
So yes, Checo was a bit too early for the race, but we are sure he will get the job done once he finishes the fizzy drink that gives him wings. Forgot what was its name, though, but I am sure it will come back to me.
Our Mexican master of defence ???? @SChecoPerez ????????pic.twitter.com/ocNTRNbwjw— Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) December 14, 2021
Happy Birthday to Mexico's Minister of Defence, Checo Perez ????????— ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) January 26, 2022
His battle with Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi will go down in F1 history ?? pic.twitter.com/zinEhO86Ln