autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's 2022 New York Auto Show  LIVE COVERAGE
Car reviews:
 

Mexican Defense Minister Goes on an Adventure With an F1 Car in New York and Miami

Home > News > Auto Motorsport
19 Apr 2022, 16:01 UTC ·
Sergio Perez, also known as Checo, gets a late call while he is trying to relax in his hotel room in Manhattan. His boss, Christian Horner, is on the other line. Checo picks up, but the noise of the city is a bit too much for the phone to handle, and it gets blurry from there.
Sergio Perez goes on an adventure from New York to Miami 17 photos
Sergio Perez goes on an adventure from New York to MiamiSergio Perez goes on an adventure from New York to MiamiSergio Perez goes on an adventure from New York to MiamiSergio Perez goes on an adventure from New York to MiamiSergio Perez goes on an adventure from New York to MiamiSergio Perez goes on an adventure from New York to MiamiSergio Perez goes on an adventure from New York to MiamiSergio Perez goes on an adventure from New York to MiamiSergio Perez goes on an adventure from New York to MiamiSergio Perez goes on an adventure from New York to MiamiSergio Perez goes on an adventure from New York to MiamiSergio Perez goes on an adventure from New York to MiamiSergio Perez goes on an adventure from New York to MiamiSergio Perez goes on an adventure from New York to MiamiSergio Perez goes on an adventure from New York to MiamiSergio Perez goes on an adventure from New York to Miami
Since Sergio Perez is a stand-up fellow, also referred to by some as the Mexican Ministry of Defense, he always has his pit crew on hand. Just like Max, he also seems to have a Formula 1 car at his disposal. This might be one of the perks of being a Formula 1 racing driver with a multi-year contract, right, Max?

Now, this is not the first time when Red Bull takes their F1 cars, albeit older models, on public roads or even on gravel roads. Or on ice, for that matter.

It looks so wrong, but it is right, as one album from the early 2000s was named. Moving on, Red Bull pulled all the stops here, including the pit stops, as the vehicle required specialized attention along the way.

As Perez traveled from New York to Miami to the location of the racetrack, he also met a couple of athletes and personalities along the way. Among them are Parks Bonifay, Reilly Oprelka, Byron Jones, Zion Wright, and Jamie Foy.

The production you are bound to enjoy below was directed by Nicholas Schrunk and had editing and graphics done by 99Jackals. Just like whoever had the great idea for the script, possibly – Dan Carr – the writer, their work was top-notch.

While this has made everyone hyped for the Miami GP, possibly not as hyped as Checo, though, the race will be held in May. The Miami International Autodrome will host the inaugural race on Sunday, May 8th, 2022.

So yes, Checo was a bit too early for the race, but we are sure he will get the job done once he finishes the fizzy drink that gives him wings. Forgot what was its name, though, but I am sure it will come back to me.





Video thumbnail
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party in any way.

Sergio Perez Christian Horner New York Formula 1 Miami racing lol Red Bull
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories