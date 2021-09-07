Former Spice Girl Geri Horner Celebrates Husband’s Grand Prix Win With a Fun Ride

One of the most popular celebrity couples had a great reason to celebrate, recently – for the first time, the Red Bull team won the Dutch Grand Prix. As the Team Principal at Red Bull, Christian Horner and his wife, Geri Horner (former Halliwell) couldn’t be happier to celebrate the victory.
Although it’s been a long time since the Spice Girls were all the rage, some of them are still in the spotlight. Victoria Beckham is, perhaps, the most notorious former Spice Girl, who built an empire together with David Beckham. But there’s another former member who married an equally-famous partner, although in a completely different industry. The beloved redhead Geri Halliwell and Red Bull Formula 1 boss have been married for six years now.
The former singer delighted her fans on social media with photos of her and her husband during the race and after the victory. Decades may have passed since Geri was conquering the hearts of fans all over the world with her performances, but she hasn’t lost her famous sense of humor and cheeky attitude.
After arriving in a dainty, white dress, at the big event, Christian’s wife had no problem hopping on a motorcycle. Proving she is just as passionate about adrenaline-pumping vehicles as her husband, she enjoyed riding on the back of the motorcycle as well, during the previous day. The former band-member seems to be passing on the same passion and quirky rebel spirit to her and Christian’s son – a recent photo she posted on her social media showed her picking plums while standing in an ATV, as her little boy was nearby.
Horner, on the other hand, has all the reasons to consider this one of the best times of his life. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the Netherlands Grand Prix with a bang, leaving behind the defending champion, Lewis Hamilton, and his Mercedes then teammate, Valtteri Bottas.
