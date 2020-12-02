Geri Halliwell Is All About Girl Power During Car-Smashing Tank Drive

Officina Armare’s BadGal Is a Stunner That Lives Up to the Name

Geri Halliwell, best known to the world as Ginger Spice in the Spice Girls girl band, is still about Girl Power after all these years. Her latest YouTube video is proof of that. 12 photos



But she’s still about Girl Power.



Halliwell has a new YouTube series called Rainbow Woman, which is meant as a love letter to her fans and all the things she loves in life. The latest episode is called "Grrr… Power" and sees her learning to



To be fair,



You can see the video in full below. It’s clearly scripted and dramatized, from the way she starts out her day and everything goes wrong, to her apparent spur-of-the-moment decision to go



It can also serve Halliwell’s intended purpose: a confidence booster for other women, especially since she talks about being underestimated - when she’s actually like a fluffy bunny with a gun in her pocket.



“I bet so many women, girls and all sorts of people feel like that – underestimated. And sometimes we want to table thump about it!” Halliwell proclaims. “Strength is the new pretty!” she concludes.



