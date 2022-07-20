In His Free Time, Valtteri Bottas Enjoys Monaco in a Ferrari F8

Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas enjoys driving his Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifogilo, but there’s nothing like driving a Ferrari in Monaco. In his case, it's an F8.
Formula One drivers had a two-week break in between races and Finnish racing driver Valtteri Bottas took advantage of his last free weekend ahead of the French Grand Prix.
He took his girlfriend, Australian professional cyclist Tiffany Cromwell, out for a ride, but it wasn’t in his Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifogilo, but a Ferrari F8, in Monaco. He captioned the “When it’s not race weekend,” which gives a short look at the supercar. It’s unclear from the angle of the picture whether the one Valtteri is driving is a Ferrari F8 Tributo or an F8 Spider.
The Maranello brand introduced the F8 line in 2019. Both the F8 Tributo and its convertible version come with a 3.9-liter V8 engine, sharing the same drivetrain. The power unit puts out 710 horsepower (720 ps) at 7,000 rpm, with a maximum torque of 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) at 3,250 rpm. Both come with rear-wheel drive, and a seven-speed automatic transmission.
When it comes to performance, it has an acceleration from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in only 2.9 seconds, with a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph).
Besides the new Stelvio Quadrifoglio that he received from his current Formula One team, Valtteri Bottas also owns a McLaren 675LT Spyder, a Mercedes-AMG C 63, and a Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series.
Since he’s currently in Monaco, he won’t be too far from the upcoming race in the French Grand Prix this weekend. The Alfa Romeo F1 Team driver is currently in the ninth spot with 46 points. The location is also close to his girlfriend’s upcoming Tour de France Femmes, which is to take place starting July 24 until July 31.
He took his girlfriend, Australian professional cyclist Tiffany Cromwell, out for a ride, but it wasn’t in his Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifogilo, but a Ferrari F8, in Monaco. He captioned the “When it’s not race weekend,” which gives a short look at the supercar. It’s unclear from the angle of the picture whether the one Valtteri is driving is a Ferrari F8 Tributo or an F8 Spider.
The Maranello brand introduced the F8 line in 2019. Both the F8 Tributo and its convertible version come with a 3.9-liter V8 engine, sharing the same drivetrain. The power unit puts out 710 horsepower (720 ps) at 7,000 rpm, with a maximum torque of 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) at 3,250 rpm. Both come with rear-wheel drive, and a seven-speed automatic transmission.
When it comes to performance, it has an acceleration from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in only 2.9 seconds, with a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph).
Besides the new Stelvio Quadrifoglio that he received from his current Formula One team, Valtteri Bottas also owns a McLaren 675LT Spyder, a Mercedes-AMG C 63, and a Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series.
Since he’s currently in Monaco, he won’t be too far from the upcoming race in the French Grand Prix this weekend. The Alfa Romeo F1 Team driver is currently in the ninth spot with 46 points. The location is also close to his girlfriend’s upcoming Tour de France Femmes, which is to take place starting July 24 until July 31.