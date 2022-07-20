In His Free Time, Valtteri Bottas Enjoys Monaco in a Ferrari F8

More on this:

1 Valtteri Bottas Jokes His Racing Practice Is a 9 to 5 Job, Reveals He Almost Quit

2 Alfa Romeo F1 Drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu Meet the All-New Tonale

3 Valtteri Bottas' Parting Gift with Mercedes-AMG Petronas, Was His 2017 Racing Car

4 Valtteri Bottas Flaunts Another Stelvio Quadrifoglio, Visits Alfa Romeo Museum

5 Valtteri Bottas Poses with Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, Excited About His New Team