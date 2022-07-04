Harry Potter's Tom Felton Introduces His "New Friend," It's an Aston Martin DBS Volante

The Harry Potter actor Tom Felton has a very close relationship with his followers, but he reminds everyone from time to time that he’s rich. This time, he did it with his new, gorgeous convertible, an Aston Martin DBS Volante.
Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise, couldn’t be further away from his character. He has a kind, open personality and keeps a close relationship with his followers, sharing glimpses of his life on social media, be it short videos of him playing the guitar, visiting the Warner Bros Studio Tour in London, UK, or his expensive cars.
The British actor has previously flaunted a Ferrari 488 Spider and an SF90 Stradale, a vintage Alfa Romeo Spider, a Lamborghini Urus, and an Aventador on his social media account.
Now, he introduced everyone to his “new friend,” which is a gorgeous convertible: an Aston Martin DBS Volante with a dark gray exterior and a black cabin. The high-performance convertible was unveiled in 2019, a year after Aston Martin introduced the DBS line. Prior to the 2022 model year, the full name of the vehicle was Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante.
Under the hood, the DBS Volante features the same 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 engine as the DBS coupe, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, mounted in the back of the car to help the balance. The power unit delivers 715 horsepower (725 ps) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque.
Thanks to these figures, the DBS Volante is able to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in only 3.6 seconds, reaching a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph).
The high-end convertible comes with a starting price of over $300,000 before options and taxes. According to Felton’s tag in his social media post, after getting it, he drove it to a luxury resort called The Lakes by Yoo, which seems to be the perfect place to flaunt a brand-new convertible supercar.
