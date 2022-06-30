Hugo Boss Is Back in F1, the Partnership With Aston Martin Is Now Official

Aston Martin F1 Team struck a new deal with Hugo Boss. The German luxury clothing company is set to become the official fashion partner for the British auto brand that races in the FIA-sanctioned motorsport. The first sign of the deal will be seen on the F1 team’s race car. Starting next year, the whole Aston Martin F1 crew will receive newly designed clothes and other types of apparel from Boss.
Billionaire Lawrence Stroll, who serves as Executive Chairman for the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team (AMF1), says he sees the “commitment and ambition shown by BOSS and its return to Grand Prix racing.” He’s also excited about this opportunity because, in his opinion, it signals “further validation” for the work that’s been done in the last couple of years at AMF1.
The global fashion brand headquartered in Germany will design new formal apparel for the racing drivers and the engineers starting from 2023. That’s also when every member of the team will receive race and travel wear. But until that’s all done, the Boss logo will be visible on the AMR22 F1 racing car starting with the British Grand Prix that’s held at Silverstone this weekend.
Hugo Boss CEO Daniel Grieder said the association with Aston Martin F1 fits perfectly with the fashion house’s ambitions “to always work with strong partners” that match the brand’s defining values. “We are excited to continue our long motorsports legacy with AMF1, and we are looking forward to the many shared experiences we will deliver to fans, with our joint brand power and passion for speed,” said Grieder.
Hugo Boss will also release a capsule collection for F1 fans that will feature modern performance wear. It will most likely come in the summer of 2023 after the apparel is first seen on the members of the AMF1.
The fashion giant decided to reenter Formula 1 because it agrees with the direction the sport is heading towards. Hugo Boss' involvement in the famous motorsport began in 1981 and, after a slight four-year hiatus, it returns. The brand is looking forward to being once again at the center of attention. And what better way to make sure it happens than to enter F1 once again with a partner that’s known for great design and power.
Hugo Boss dropped Formula 1 for Formula E in 2018 because it was worried about the environmental impact of the sport. The fashion brand is well-known for its bold designs. In F1, however, the German entity is remembered thanks to its collaboration with Ayrton Senna. The famous racing driver wore multiple clothing pieces designed by Hugo Boss, including the racing overalls.
