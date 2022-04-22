Aston Martin Hybrid Due in 2024, All-Electric Lineup by 2030

Under the “Racing.Green.” strategy, Aston Martin is targeting net-zero manufacturing facilities by 2030. The supply chain will follow suit by 2039, according to the British automaker. Currently led by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, the company intends to go completely electric by decade’s end. Before that paradigm shift, a hybrid vehicle is due to launch in 2024, most likely in the form of the mid-engine Vanquish.
“Aston Martin is accelerating,” said chief executive officer Tobias Moers. “We are transforming our business and believe that now is the time to challenge ourselves to make a bigger difference, to become a world-leading sustainable ultra-luxury business,” added the former big kahuna of Mercedes-AMG.
The Gaydon-based manufacturer is targeting 2025 for the launch of its first battery-electric vehicle. It appears that someone failed to remember the Rapide E, which Aston Martin demonstrated at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed on full chatter. Originally intended for limited production to the tune of 155 examples, the Rapide-based electric sedan was quietly canned.
The British automaker said that it’s being transformed into a research product for next-generation electric vehicles, but on the other hand, you can only put so much lipstick on a pig. The car’s exterior design is anything but horrible, but the chassis and electric stuff leave much to be desired. In other words, the Rapide E was swiftly canceled because it wasn’t good enough.
“Whilst embracing electrification, we believe our sustainability ambitions must be broader than just producing emissions-free vehicles, and want to drive sustainability principles across our entire business, with a team representative of society proudly producing responsible products with a reduced environmental impact and making a positive contribution to the communities where we operate,” added chief executive officer Tobias Moers.
Similar to how Ferrari discontinued the gated manual in favor of dual-clutch transmissions, Aston Martin finally understood that something has to give in the pursuit of performance. The underlying reason for complete electrification, however, comes in the guise of emission regulations.
The Euro 7 standard that’s due in 2025 has been described as a de facto ban on sales of new combustion-engined cars. Over in the United States, the Big Three in Detroit are also accelerating their electric transition with full-size pickups such as the F-150 Lightning, Silverado EV, and Ram 1500 EV.
