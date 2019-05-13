2020 Aston Martin Rapide E Takes to the Road in Monaco, Almost Sold Out

At the Shanghai Auto Show last month, British carmaker Aston Martin showed for the first time the Rapide E, its first electric car. Looking as impressive as any other Aston, the car was unable to prove its worth during that static show, so this month the carmaker took the vehicle to Monaco for a real meet and greet with its fans.

7 photos



“Today feels like a real milestone in this company’s history and for me to be the first person to drive an all-electric Aston Martin publicly is an absolute honor, particularly here in Monaco,” said after running the courseTurner.



The car, a variation in terms of body style of the existing Rapide, uses a Williams Advanced Engineering-developed electric powertrain that comprises a 65 kWh battery mounted where the original 6.0-liter V12 engine used to be, and two electric motors located on the rear axle.



Aston says the car, with its 610 ps and 950 Nm of torque, is the most powerful Rapide ever made. It can reach the 60 mph mark in under four seconds and top at a speed of 155 mph (250 km/h).



As for range, the E’s battery is roomy enough to store enough electricity for an up to 200 miles (322 km) trip.



Limited to a production run of only 155 units, the



The carmaker continues to remain tight-lipped about the price of the car, as it will not reveal it except on application. Production of the model will begin in St Athan, Wales this fall, marking the start of production at the carmaker’s new manufacturing facility. Over the weekend, the Rapide E was put through its paces in on-track sessions at the hands of Le Mans winner and Aston Martin driver Darren Turner, in front of “wowed crowds” that gathered to witness the moment.“Today feels like a real milestone in this company’s history and for me to be the first person to drive an all-electric Aston Martin publicly is an absolute honor, particularly here in Monaco,” said after running the courseTurner.The car, a variation in terms of body style of the existing Rapide, uses a Williams Advanced Engineering-developed electric powertrain that comprises a 65 kWh battery mounted where the original 6.0-liter V12 engine used to be, and two electric motors located on the rear axle.Aston says the car, with its 610 ps and 950 Nm of torque, is the most powerful Rapide ever made. It can reach the 60 mph mark in under four seconds and top at a speed of 155 mph (250 km/h).As for range, the E’s battery is roomy enough to store enough electricity for an up to 200 miles (322 km) trip.Limited to a production run of only 155 units, the Rapide E is nearly sold out, as Aston Martin says there are only a few allocations left on the company’s production roster.The carmaker continues to remain tight-lipped about the price of the car, as it will not reveal it except on application. Production of the model will begin in St Athan, Wales this fall, marking the start of production at the carmaker’s new manufacturing facility.