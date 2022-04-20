Sebastian Vettel Could Retire at the End of the Season After a Horrible Start for Aston

Sebastian Vettel bet on the immense potential of the Aston Martin for the "New Era" cars to revitalise his career, but he will be out of contract by the end of 2022, so there are significant talks about his future in the sport. In addition, the British company seems to have built a dreadful car, so Vettel has all the reasons to quit. After all, he is a four-time world champion and one of the most successful F1 drivers in history, so of course, he will not be satisfied by a midfield car at best.
He missed the first two races of the season due to being tested positive for COVID-19, and in Australia he completed only 48 laps over the entire weekend due to mechanical failures and some driver errors.
"If someone like him, a four-time world champion, has these issues that he was having this weekend, this is not down to not driving. Because he has driven the car," declared Mike Krack, Aston Martin team principal, after the Australian Grand Prix. "This is something that we need to really look at what car we provide him, what feedback he gets from the car. A driver of that class, we really need to check what tool we are giving him."
However, Sebastian is one of the most experienced drivers on the grid, so even though the car is very tricky and unbalanced, some mistakes are unforgivable for such a talented man.
Mercedes domination for eight years had something to do with that too. He said that he is very excited about the new regulations brought by Formula One.
But, due to having one of the worst cars this season and barely making it out of Q1, the German is losing interest quite fast. And it came like a blow because the British manufacturer was one of the first teams to stop upgrading the 2021 car to fully concentrate on the developments for the 2022 vehicle.
"I had a while now in the sport, and I had hood years and not so good years, but mostly, I would say good years, great years with a very competitive car and competitive team. Having had the path that I had so far, I'm mostly interested in winning. And that will determine what the future brings," said Sebastian Vettel before the start of the 2022 Formula One season.
With no sign of improving in the short term, it seems Sebastian is more likely to exit F1 than staying for more painful years. As a replacement, Nico Hulkenberg could be a good one, but he is no longer young either. As a result, Aston Martin could bring a young talent next to Lance Stroll to match their future plans.
We still have 20 races to go this season, so let's see how things will evolve for the British team.
He missed the first two races of the season due to being tested positive for COVID-19, and in Australia he completed only 48 laps over the entire weekend due to mechanical failures and some driver errors.
"If someone like him, a four-time world champion, has these issues that he was having this weekend, this is not down to not driving. Because he has driven the car," declared Mike Krack, Aston Martin team principal, after the Australian Grand Prix. "This is something that we need to really look at what car we provide him, what feedback he gets from the car. A driver of that class, we really need to check what tool we are giving him."
However, Sebastian is one of the most experienced drivers on the grid, so even though the car is very tricky and unbalanced, some mistakes are unforgivable for such a talented man.
Mercedes domination for eight years had something to do with that too. He said that he is very excited about the new regulations brought by Formula One.
But, due to having one of the worst cars this season and barely making it out of Q1, the German is losing interest quite fast. And it came like a blow because the British manufacturer was one of the first teams to stop upgrading the 2021 car to fully concentrate on the developments for the 2022 vehicle.
"I had a while now in the sport, and I had hood years and not so good years, but mostly, I would say good years, great years with a very competitive car and competitive team. Having had the path that I had so far, I'm mostly interested in winning. And that will determine what the future brings," said Sebastian Vettel before the start of the 2022 Formula One season.
With no sign of improving in the short term, it seems Sebastian is more likely to exit F1 than staying for more painful years. As a replacement, Nico Hulkenberg could be a good one, but he is no longer young either. As a result, Aston Martin could bring a young talent next to Lance Stroll to match their future plans.
We still have 20 races to go this season, so let's see how things will evolve for the British team.