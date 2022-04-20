Sebastian Vettel Could Retire at the End of the Season After a Horrible Start for Aston

More on this:

1 Haas’ Kevin Magnussen Believes Mick Schumacher Is a Proper Formula 1 Talent

2 Charles Leclerc Is Confident Ferrari Can Keep Up With Red Bull in Terms of Development

3 Mexican Defense Minister Goes on an Adventure With an F1 Car in New York and Miami

4 Latest Renault F1 Engine Has Alpine Trailing Ferrari and Honda by Just 10 HP

5 Alpine CEO Cautions Against F1 Concessions for Possible New Entrants Audi and Porsche