Lance Stroll Says He Lacks Confidence in His Aston Martin AMR22 Formula 1 Car

Aston Martin F1 driver Lance Stroll hasn’t been performing up to his standards this year, getting completely overshadowed by teammate Sebastian Vettel, especially during qualifying. Vettel, who even missed the first two races due to COVID, has clearly been better than his Canadian counterpart in 2022.
Stroll has only managed three 10th-place finishes this year (Imola, Miami and Montreal), while Vettel finished P6, P8 and P10, hence his 10-point lead over his teammate.
According to Stroll, who also lost out to Vettel last year in terms of points, his main issue has been a lack of confidence in the car, as reported by Motorsport.
“We’re always learning but I think just on my side, I want to get into a better more comfortable place with the car. I still feel like I’m not really that confident in the car and feeling very precise, and just predictable in the car.”
“I think I’ve still got to keep working to get back to the place that I felt like I was in last year, or the year before, where it was just more predictable and more comfortable. […] Right now, it’s still a little bit just difficult for me. And yeah, I’ve got to keep working with my engineers to try and sort that out.”
When asked whether these issues could be addressed by making more set-up changes, the Canadian driver acknowledged the possibility, while also blaming the overall stiffness of the cars – meaning the way the car was designed.
He concluded by saying that it’s been more challenging to get into a rhythm this year compared to the last few years, which is only logical, seen as how the cars themselves are very different now, with their ground effect aerodynamics and larger wheels.
Aston Martin are currently P8 in the 2022 Constructor Standings, with a total of 16 points (1 point clear of Haas and 11 points shy of AlphaTauri).
