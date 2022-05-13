Girard-Perregaux and Aston Martin F1's New Watch Brings the Racetrack to Your Wrist

Swiss watchmaker Girard-Perregaux has joined forces once again with Aston Martin's Aramco Cognizant F1 Team to create a stunning piece that combines micro-mechanics with the extreme performance of F1.
Girard-Perregaux was named the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team's official timekeeper last year. The two have previously collaborated on two timepieces, the Tourbillon with Three Flying Bridges Aston Martin Edition and the Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition. Now, they're back with a little piece of the racetrack that you can wear on your wrist: the Laureato Absolute Chronograph Aston Martin F1 Edition.
The new watch incorporates little pieces from retired Aston Martin F1 Team's racecars. It was made with titanium powder and carbon fiber that were taken from two vehicles used in the 2021-22 season. To obtain a material with superior ductility to steel, the watchmaker mixed several elements and combined them with colored resin. This gave birth to unique timepieces with their own" visual identity."
A 44mm case wraps around a dial that features the car manufacturer's signature green livery topped with a cross-hatching motif that can be traced back to the Aston Martin"AM" badge of 1921. The model's minute hand, the second hand, and the top right pusher are painted with a lime color to mirror the design of the team's F1 car.
The sapphire crystal case back allows the wearer to gaze at the heart of the watch, the Calibre GP03300-1058, which beats at 28,800 Vibrations per Hour (vph) for up to 46 hours. The sporty look is completed by a strap made of FKM rubber and carbon elements from the aforementioned F1 cars. The strap is also presented in the iconic Aston Martin Racing Green livery.
To reflect the distance drivers Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel will try to cover on race day (5.891km x 52 laps) at the 2022 British Grand Prix, the new Laureato Absolute Chronograph Aston Martin F1 Edition is limited to 306 pieces. Each unit is priced at £21,500, which is around $26,246.
