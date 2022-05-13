Stargazers’ Retreat Tiny Home Boasts Two Skylights, Better Than Glamping

Tiny houses are increasingly popular not just as family homes but also as vacation options. What better way to enjoy a closer connection to nature, why also experiencing what it’s like to live in an unconventional, smaller space?
Summer is coming and plenty of people want to include nature in their vacation plans. RVs are always a possibility, but some would rather go for something more comfortable and closer to the feeling of being at home. A newly-built tiny home promises the best of both worlds – its guests get to enjoy the amenities of a cozy dwelling, while also being as close to nature as possible, both by admiring the river during the day and the stars at night.
Located along the Ohio River in New Richmond, this tiny home is aptly-named he Stargazers’ Retreat. The bedroom loft is fitted with two skylights that blur the lines between you and the night sky filled with stars. In terms of amenities, this farmhouse-inspired dwelling is as modern as it gets, including a full bathroom, a fully-equipped kitchen, a smart TV, and Wi-Fi. An ingenious area on the first floor can turn from a dining or seating area into an additional sleeping area.
With such a great view of the river, it would be a shame to spend too much time inside. A seating area, a grill, and a fire pit create the perfect atmosphere for outdoor relaxation. Best of all, there’s a four-person hot tub ready to welcome guests for a spa-like experience, with amazing views. Whether you’d prefer spend more time relaxing in the hot tub or admiring the view from the bedroom loft, the choice is yours.
Stargazers’ Retreat is one of the newest tiny homes in the area, and it certainly stands out. If you want to indulge this summer, you can check out the pricing at Airbnb.
Located along the Ohio River in New Richmond, this tiny home is aptly-named he Stargazers’ Retreat. The bedroom loft is fitted with two skylights that blur the lines between you and the night sky filled with stars. In terms of amenities, this farmhouse-inspired dwelling is as modern as it gets, including a full bathroom, a fully-equipped kitchen, a smart TV, and Wi-Fi. An ingenious area on the first floor can turn from a dining or seating area into an additional sleeping area.
With such a great view of the river, it would be a shame to spend too much time inside. A seating area, a grill, and a fire pit create the perfect atmosphere for outdoor relaxation. Best of all, there’s a four-person hot tub ready to welcome guests for a spa-like experience, with amazing views. Whether you’d prefer spend more time relaxing in the hot tub or admiring the view from the bedroom loft, the choice is yours.
Stargazers’ Retreat is one of the newest tiny homes in the area, and it certainly stands out. If you want to indulge this summer, you can check out the pricing at Airbnb.